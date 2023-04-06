BROOKVILLE — With Brookville and Punxsutawney squaring off in Brookville season debut on its own track, it turned out to be a split decision.
The Raiders topped the Chucks, 80-70, while the Lady Chucks notched a 97-52 win.
In the boys’ matchup, the Raiders’ Jack Pete was a triple-winner with a season-best 11.33-second win in the 100-meter dash while anchoring the team’s two winning relays in the 4x100 with Brayden Kunselman, Nick Shaffer and Hayden Freeman with a season-best 43.65 and the 4x400 relay with Jack Gill, Freeman and Jacob Murdock in 3:34.63. All three times were district-qualifying marks.
The winning times in the relays are notable. The 4x100’s time would’ve tied for seventh at last year’s PIAA Class 2A Championships in Shippernsburg. The Raiders medaled with a fifth-place time of 43.54. Pete and Kunselman are back from that relay.
In the 4x400, the Raiders won the D9 title with a 3:30.63 and finished eighth at states with a 3:30.94 with their preliminary time at 3:27.16. While Gill is the lone returner from that group, Pete and Freeman along with Gill ran sub-53 splits with the freshman Freeman’s split the fastest at 52 flat.
Pete earned the Clint Puller Memorial Award for his outstanding performance for the Raiders, also finishing second in the 200 dash with a qualifying mark as well.
Pete outran teammate Kunselman and Punxsutawney’s Brett Dean for the win in the 100 with all three running qualifying times, but it was the defending D9 champion Dean who took the 200 dash in 23 seconds ahead of Pete and Shaffer, who also ran qualifying times.
Also on the track for the Raiders, Kellan Haines doubled in the hurdles, leading a Raiders sweep in the 300s in 44.54 and taking the 110s in 17.28. Gill won the 800 run (2:04.92) with a qualifying time while Brady Means took the 3,200 run (10:57.7).
In the jumps, John Colgan turned in qualifying marks in both the triple and long jumps, winning the triple (41 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and finishing second in the long jump. Haines was second in the triple jump as well.
Raiders sophomores Brayden Ross and Wyatt Lucas had solid days. Ross won the discus (131 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (43 feet, 8 inches) while Lucas threw a career-best in the javelin with a qualifying mark of 164 feet, 5 inches.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Murdock finishing third in the 400 dash, Ty Fiscus second in the 1,600 and Daniel Turner who finished third in the 110 hurdles and helped the Raiders sweep the 300 hurdles with a second place along with Sam Krug’s third. Freeman added a third in the high jump.
Julie Monnoyer earned the Brooke Emery Award for her outstanding performance for the Lady Raiders with four wins. She took the 100 hurdles (17.83), and triple and long jumps (33 feet, 8 inches and 15 feet, 9 1/2 inches) with not only qualifying marks but career-best jumps in both while also running a leg on the 4x100 relay (53.07) with Hannah Geer, Autumn Walter and Kaida Yoder with a qualifying time of 53.07 seconds.
Yoder tripled, adding wins in the 100 dash (13.63) and 200 dash (28.45). Geer won the 300 hurdles (51.54) with a qualifying time and finished second to Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Walter was second behind Yoder in the 100 dash while Casey Riley and Claira Downs were 2-3 in the 400 dash.
Although finishing behind Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders’ 4x800 relay of Anna Fiscus, Samantha Whitling, Adell Doty and Erika Doolittle qualified for districts with a time of 11:17.
Both teams return to action next Tuesday. Next Saturday is the annual invitational at home.