PORT ALLEGANY — Wrapping up an undefeated dual meet season, the Brookville Raiders track and field team easily topped host Port Allegany and Oswayo Valley Tuesday afternoon.
The dual schedule wrapped up at 7-0 for the Raiders, who along with the girls cap the regular season with the annual trip to Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational. It’s the first unbeaten dual record since going 9-0 in 2019 and just the third since at least 1974, the other unbeaten season also 9-0 in 1992.
The Raiders beat the hosts (109-41) and Oswayo Valley (116-34) while the Lady Raiders also swept to wins over Port Allegany (97-53) and Oswayo Valley (98-52) with lopsided scores and finished 3-4.
The Raiders won overall titles in 16 of the 18 events, getting three wins apiece from Daniel Turner and Hayden Freeman. Turner won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles (16.4 and 42.93) and combined with Ian Clowes, Jacob Murdock and Luke Gaston to win the 4x400 (4:01.06).
Freeman won the 200 dash (22.43) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) while running with Jack Pete, Brayden Kunselman and Nick Shaffer to win the 4x100 relay (43.83). Kunselman won the 100 dash with Freeman finishing second.
Brady Means won the 800 and 1,600 runs (2:11.06 and 4:59.32), Jack Gill won the 400 dash (53.18) and Evan McKalsen won the 3,200 run (10:54.84).
In the field, Brayden Ross doubled in the discus (126 feet, 11 inches) and shot put (42 feet, 4 inches). Wyatt Lucas won the javelin (140 feet, 5 inches). Clowes added a win in the long jump (18 feet, 8 inches) while Caiden George won the pole vault.
The Lady Raiders got a four-win days from Julie Monnoyer and Kaida Yoder. The two teamed up with Hannah Geer and Autumn Walter to win the 4x100 relay with a season-best time of 52.89 seconds.
Monnoyer also won the 100 hurdles (16.72), long jump (15 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and triple jump (34 feet, 4 inches) while Yoder won the 100 and 200 dashes (13.18 and 27.63) while combining with Casey Riley, Samantha Whitling and Erika Doolittle to win the 4x400 relay in 4:37.15.
Geer added a win in the 300 hurdles (49.53) while Doolittle won the 1,600 run (5:52.18). MacKenzie Jacobson won the 3,200 run (15:39.4). Whitling added a runner-up finish in the 800 run.
In other meets:
MONDAY, May 9
C-L runs at
Keystone
At Knox, the Lions lost 105-45 while the Lady Lions dropped a 146-40 decision to close the regular season for both teams.
For the Lions, Ryan Hummell won the javelin (164 feet, 7 inches) while finishing second in the discus and third in the shot put. Brady McKinley took the 200 dash (25.28), Ty Rankin won the 800 run (2:16) and Caleb Hunter won the 100 dash (12.08).
Clara Coulson was a triple-winner for the Lady Lions. She won the 800 run (3:01), 1,600 run (6:21) and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (11:45.25) with Olivia Radaker, Abby Knapp and Madison Aaron.
Radaker won the 400 dash (1:12.93) and Zoey Ferguson took the high jump (4 feet, 5 inches).
Both teams head to the Redbank Valley Invitational to close the regular-season schedule before districts in Brookville May 19.
THURSDAY, May 4
C-L runs at North Clarion
At Frills Corners, both Clarion-Limestone squads dropped decisions on a rainy day as the boys fell 104-42 and the girls lost 101-46.
The Lions got a triple-win day from Ryan Hummell in the javelin (158 feet, 3 inches), discus (106 feet, 2 inches) and shot put (37 feet, 6 inches). John Burke won the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and Jason Megnin took the 300 hurdles (48.0).
For the Lady Lions, Adisen Jackson won the 1,600 run (6:13.5), ???? took the 300 hurdles (59.1), Olivia Radaker won the 3,200 run (16:06.8) and Zoey Ferguson won the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches).
Both teams wrap up their season Thursday as well at the Redbank Valley Invitational.