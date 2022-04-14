BROOKVILLE — Several strong performances were turned in at Tuesday’s three-team meet at Brookville between the hosts, Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic.
On the team scoreboard, the host Raiders swept both ECC (122-28) and DCC (130-20) with ECC downing DCC (101-30) in the third matchup.
For the girls, it was DCC finishing 1-0-1 as the Lady Cardinals topped Brookville (76.5-71.5) and tied ECC 73-73. Brookville beat ECC, 83-61.
For the Raiders, Hunter Geer was a four-time overall winner with three district-qualifying. He took the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.36 and 23.74) with D9 times while also winning the long jump (18 feet, 9 inches). He anchored the winning 4x100 relay that finished with a season-best time of 44.89 seconds, teaming up with Nick Shaffer, and Ian and Jack Pete.
Ian Pete also tripled, anchoring the winning 4x400 relay with Jack Gill, Logan Oakes and Cooper Shall in a district-qualifying 3:41.43, and adding wins with season-best times in the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.22 and 41.86).
Gill had a hand in three wins, also including the 400 dash (54.72) and 4x800 relay with Calvin Doolittle, Garner McMaster and Cole Householder which cut five seconds off its best time of the season at 8:53.
Other Raiders overall wins came from Alec Geer in the 3,200 run (12:09.48), Brayden Ross in the shot put (38 feet, 1 1/2 inches), Luke Gaston in the pole vault (9 feet) and Kellan Haines in the javelin (138 feet, 2 inches).
Jack Pete turned in a season-best time in his runner-up finish in the 100 dash (11.43). He was also second in the 200 dash.
Oakes and McMaster were 2-3 behind Gill in the 400 dash. Haines was second in the 300 hurdles while Ryan Geer was second in the high jump. The Raiders’ Brecken Cieleski and Kyle Lasher were 2-3 behind Gaston in the pole vault. Hunter Rupp and Caiden George were 2-3 behind Hunter Geer in the long jump. Rupp and McMaster were 2-3 in the triple jump.
Michael Colgan and Dakotah Davis were 2-3 behind Ross in the shot put while Ross and Colgan were 2-3 in the discus. Wyatt Lucas finished second overall in the javelin.
Brookville’s Layne Sorbin and Morgan Monnoyer were triple-winners in the girls’ meet. Sorbin took firsts in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches), pole vault (8 feet) and triple jump (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches). Monnoyer won the 100 and 200 dashes (13.24 and 28.49) while teaming up with her sister Julie, Emily Martz and Kailin Bowser to win the 4x100 with a season-best time of 52.94 seconds.
Julie Monnoyer added a win in the 100 hurdles (16.77) while turning in a qualifying mark in a runner-up finish in the triple jump (33 feet, 5 1/2 inches) behind Sorbin.
In other finishes, the Lady Raiders’ runner-up 4x800 of Erika Doolittle, Izabel Simpson, Janelle Popson and Anna Fiscus turned in a district-qualifying time of 11:01.2 as did the runner-up 4x400 relay of Bowser, Morgan Monnoyer, Martz and Autumn Walter that finished in 4:32.58.
Chloe Smith was second in the 3,200 run. Julia Bailey finished third in both hurdle races.
Both Brookville squads are off until next Tuesday at home against Bradford.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, April 7
C-L splits with Union/ACV
At the C-L Sports Complex last week, both Clarion-Limestone squads split their dual meet at home against visiting Union/A-C Valley. The Lady Lions won 85-61 while the Lions dropped an 82-63 decision.
Both teams were scheduled to host North Clarion Wednesday. Last Saturday’s DeMans Team Sports Invitational was moved to April 23.
Morgan McNaughton was a four-time winner in the 800 (2:48.1), 1,600 (5:59) and 3,200 (16:18.3) runs while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay with Ruby Smith, Olivia Radaker and Jessica McCracken (15:23.9).
The Lady Lions also got a triple-win day from Brooke Kessler, who won the long jump (15 feet, 4 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (59.8) with Zoey Ferguson, Abi Himes and Abi Knapp.
Smith won the javelin (107 feet, 7 inches) and Aurora Dougherty won the pole vault.
The Lions got a quadruple-win day from Brock Smith in the pole vault, long jump (19 feet, 2 1/2 inches) and triple jump (40 feet), and the 4x400 relay with Nate Megnin, Ty Rankin and Peyton Smith (4:03.02).
Rankin, Megnin, Cody Whitling and Colton Keihl won the 4x800 relay in 15:22.8 with Keihl adding a win in the 3,200 run (13:08.4), Rankin in the 800 run (2:19.8) and Peyton Smith in the 300 hurdles (49.8).