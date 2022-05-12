WEST SUNBURY — Both Clarion-Limestone teams finished 0-2 on the scoreboard in a three-team meet at Moniteau Tuesday to close their dual meet schedule.
The Lions lost to Redbank Valley (81-63) and Moniteau (82-66) to finish 0-7 while the Lady Lions fell to Redbank Valley (78-71) and Moniteau (103-47) to wind up 1-6.
The Lions took overall firsts in eight events with the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays. Jason Megnin, Colton Keihl, Cody Whitling and Ty Rankin won in 3:56 while the 4x800 relay of Jason and Nate Megnin, Peyton Smith and Cody Whitling won in 9:41.
Rankin also won the 800 (2:17.4) and 1,600 (5:22.7) runs. Nate Megnin won the 400 dash (55.9), Peyton Smith won the 300 hurdles (44.1), Brock Smith won the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches) and Ryan Hummell won the javelin (147 feet, 5 inches).
The Lady Lions had three wins with Morgan McNaughton in the 1,600 run (5:46.8), Jessica McCracken in the 3,200 run (14:09) and Brooke Kessler in the long jump (16 feet, 1 1/2 inches). Kessler was third in the triple jump, McNaughton finished second in the 800, and Ruby Smith turned in runner-up finishes in the high jump and javelin.
C-L heads to the Redbank Valley Invitational Thursday to close out the regular-season schedule.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, May 5
Redbank Valley
sweeps Brookville
At New Bethlehem, with two Redbank Valley track and field records falling, the hosts wound up sweeping Brookville in a dual-meet matchup Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs won 81-68 while the Lady Bulldogs won a 76-64 decision.
The headline performances came from Lady Bulldogs freshman Mylee Harmon, who broke the school record in the high jump when she cleared 5 feet, 4 inches. It broke the mark of 5 feet, 3 inches that was established in 1995 and 2009.
Harmon also won the 200- and 400-meter dashes (26.87 and 1:01.9) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay that finished in 4:24.25.
The Bulldogs’ Aiden Ortz broke the boys’ record in the long jump, going 21 feet, 11 inches, topping a 2009 mark of 21 feet, 3 3/4 inches set by Doug Bish.
The Raiders got a sweep of the 800 run with Jack Gill winning in 2:05.14, followed by Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster who also ran district-qualifying times.
Other Raiders wins came from John Colgan in the triple jump (40 feet, 11 1/2 inches), Cole Householder in the 1,600 run (5:01.67), Cooper Shall in the 400 dash (55.04), Kellan Haines in the 300 hurdles (45.55) and the 4x400 relay (3:54.17) of Gill, McMaster, Doolittle and Dan Turner.
Brayden Ross finished second in the discus with a district-qualifying toss of 123 feet.
The Lady Raiders got wins from Julie Monnoyer in the 100 hurdles and Morgan Monnoyer in the 100 dash. Those two combined with Kailin Bowser and Autumn Walter to win the 4x100 relay. Morgan Monnoyer also finished second in the 200 dash.
Laynee Sorbin won the triple jump (34 feet, 8 1/2 inches), Ella Fiscus won the 1,600 run (6:23.71), Chloe Smith in the 3,200 run (13:43.81) and Erika Doolittle in the 800 run (2:38.48) to lead a sweep with Sadie Shofestall and Janelle Popson.
Brookville’s dual meet records finished at 6-4 for the boys and 2-8 for the girls.
Brookville returns to Redbank Valley Thursday for its annual invitational. Once again, Brookville hosts the District 9 Class 2A Championships May 20.