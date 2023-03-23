BROOKVILLE — Returning a handful of state qualifiers and district placewinners, both Brookville Area High School track and field teams embark on another season next week. Tuesday, they host Punxsutawney.
It’s a season filled mostly with road meets, the exception being Tuesday, the annual invitational on April 15 and a dual meet at home in May before Brookville once again hosts the District 9 Class 2A Championships on May 19.
The Raiders finished second to Punxsutawney in the district team standings and return parts of two state-medaling relays along with several high-placing district finishers. Senior Brayden Kunselman and junior Jack Pete ran on the fifth-place medaling 4x100-meter relay while junior Jack Gill is back from the eighth-place medaling 4x400 relay and state-qualifying and district runner-up 4x800 relay team.
For the Lady Raiders who fell to 11th place in the district meet team standings, junior Julie Monnoyer returns from a trip to states after winning the D9 title in the 100 hurdles.
This year’s varsity coaching staff consists of Dan Murdock and Dana MacBeth along with assistants Ryan Young, John MacBeth, Jill Seige and Ron Ramolt.
Here’s a closer look at both teams:
THE RAIDERS’ CHASE FOR A FIFTH STRAIGHT team title was stymied by Punxsutawney, which dropped down from Class 3A for the first time and outpointed them at districts, 80-77. Expect the two to battle again in May for that same title.
“Punxsy won the district team title last year and is the team to beat again this year,” said Murdock. “They are going to be tough. Our goal is to put together a team that will challenge them and if they win again they will have to earn it. We have some developing talent that should make the district meet a good battle.”
The relays have been a great strength for the Raiders, who have won four straight 4x100 D9 titles and in the 4x400 five of six D9 crowns in five of the last six meets. Those relays have won five medals at states since 2018.
“Anytime you have returning state medalists, that’s a big deal,” Murdock said. “With Brayden, Jack, and Jack — they know what it takes and are the type of kids the other kids notice what they do. I think we can reload those relays and get some more kids down to Ship again this year. The goal is the same — get some kids on the podium.”
Pete was third in the 100 dash and fourth in the 200 dash at districts while Kunselman finished sixth. Gill added a fifth in the 800 run.
“Jack and Brayden will be our leading sprinters again, but we have four or five others who I expect to step up and contribute,” Murdock said.
Also on the track, junior Brad Fiscus finished 10th in the 1,600 run. Expect freshman Ty Fiscus, a state qualifier last fall in cross country, helping lead the Raiders to a D9 team title, to be a significant factor as well in the Raiders’ lineup.
Jack Gill will be focusing on long sprints/middle distance after a really good indoor season,” Murdock said. “With a strong cross country contingent, we should be able to put together a 4x8 and have some depth in the mile and two-mile. After stellar cross country and indoor seasons, I will rely on Ty in the distance but also expect the rest of the cross country guys to be in the hunt. They are a group that works together really well — the success they had in the fall should carry over to this spring.”
Sophomore Kellan Haines, running in the shadow of graduated state hurdle medalist Ian Pete, turned in a strong season in both the hurdles and javelin. He finished fifth in the 300s, sixth in the 110s and sixth in the javelin at districts.
“Kellan looks to have a big year in the hurdles and can throw the jav as well,” Murdock said. “With Sam Krug and Ian Clowes gaining some valuable experience indoors in the hurdles, those are events we will lean on for big points.”
“He had a great freshman year,” said Dana MacBeth, who works with the hurdlers as well. “He is all out when it comes to a race and fun to watch. Ian was the perfect role model for him. He has goals this year and I believe that he can achieve them if he puts the work into it.
“We also have Ian Clowes, Daniel Turner and Sam Krug. My goal for them is for all three to qualify for the district meet in one of the hurdles or both. They are great kids and hard workers.”
Haines finished between junior brothers Wyatt and Jesse Lucas (fourth and seventh) in the javelin at districts, giving the Raiders potential big points again.
“They will all battle for top spots at districts,” Murdock said. “That should be another really strong event for us.”
Also scoring in the throws at districts was sophomore Brayden Ross with a fifth in the discus.
“Brayden Ross and Gannon McMaster made significant improvements indoors in the shot,” Murdock said. “Brayden will be chasing the state-qualifying mark in the discus. This could be the best throws group we have had in a long time.”
Senior John Colgan was fifth in the triple jump and ninth in the long jump at districts while junior Caiden George ninth in the pole vault.
“John is our top returning horizontal jumper,” Murdock said. “He nearly matched his triple jump outdoor PR indoors this winter with limited work. I look for him to challenge for a state spot in the triple and be our leader in the long jump. We are young in the vertical jumps, but are already seeing significant improvements. Those two events tend to materialize late the season, so it’s difficult to predict right now.”
THE LADY RAIDERS WON’T HAVE LONGTIME HEAD COACH DOUG ROSEMAN standing at the finish line with a stop watch any more. MacBeth steps into that position, which isn’t much of a transition on the staff since she’s been with the program mostly since 1992 as an assistant.
“It should be an interesting year,” said MacBeth. “We are still pretty young, but I think there is a lot of talent there. It’ll just take some time to figure out everyone’s place.”
Monnoyer took the 100 hurdles title at districts, placed seventh in the triple jump then ran a leg on the third-place 4x100 relay.
“Julie is our returning champ and should have another big year with the hurdles, jumps and sprints,” MacBeth said. “She is a hard worker and a good role model for our younger girls. I hope that the girls see her work ethic and use that as a model for their own success.”
Even as a junior, Monnoyer has enough experience to bring to a leadership role on a roster with just two seniors.
“Her winning an individual district title and being on the 4x100 for two years, she knows what it takes,” Murdock said. “She made some really good progress indoors in the jumps and I hope to keep that going outdoors. She will be in the hunt again in the hurdles, which I expect to be a tough event this year in D9.”
Another district place-winner back is sophomore Erika Doolittle, who was 12th in the 800 run while also running legs on the fifth-place 4x800 relay and sixth-place 4x400 relay. She and junior Emma Fiscus lead the middle and distance group.
From there, it’s a work in progress with new faces looking to make a varsity impression. Senior Anna Fiscus, junior Natalie Haney and sophomore Autumn Walter lead the sprinters. Along with Monnoyer in the hurdles is sophomore Olivia Sunealitis.
Sophomore Bethany Hack has some experience back in the throws while Monnoyer and junior Lauren Castellan lead the jumpers.
It’s a big freshman roster for the Lady Raiders, 15 in all at the outset.
“We will have I believe a strong group of freshman joining us,” MacBeth said. “I am curious to see which ones are ready to make a mark on the varsity level.”
Murdock concurred and saw plenty of promise with the indoor season turnout.
“We had a handful of girls that really put a lot of work in during the winter and set some indoor school records that we will rely on to get things going on the track,” Murdock said. “The girls’ team is really young, primarily freshman and sophomores, so there will be a big learning curve, but there is a lot of talent there too.”
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Thomas Bowser, John Colgan, Lucas Haight, Nathan Haney, Brayden Kunselman, Hunter Rupp, Gideon Waterbury.
Juniors: Ian Clowes, Brad Fiscus, Alec Geer, Caiden George, Jack Gill, Charlie Krug, Brady Means, Quinton Perry, Jack Pete, Killian Radel, Ryker Selnekovic, Nick Shaffer.
Sophomores: Austin Brosius, Tony Ceriani, Egan Dennison, Lucas Gaston, Kellan Haines, Cole Householder, Jesse Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, Gannon McMaster, Caden Mesanko, Keagan Mesanko, Jacob Murdock, Tyler Owens, Ezra Parson, Brayden Ross, Jake Semeyn, Daniel Turner.
Freshmen: Josiah Balzer, Isaac Burkett, Ty Fiscus, Hayden Freeman, Maddox Harmon, Andrew Kornbau, Sam Krug, Evan McKalsen, Kamden Means, Jon Prusakowski, Cody Sedor, Daniel Shaffer, Noah Shick, Aaron Turner.
GIRLS
Seniors: Anna Fiscus, Jazmines Sarvey.
Juniors: Lauren Castellan, Ella Fiscus, Natalie Haney, Victoria Hill, Emma Kimmel, Julie Monnoyer, Keira Mumford, Bella Pangallo, Zani Spellman, Kerrigan Swartz, Emma Wallace, Melaney Wallace.
Sophomores: Amanda Corbett, Erika Doolittle, Bethany Hack, Violet Harper, Natalie Himes, Brooke Monrean, Cora Parson, Lacie Silvis, Olivia Sunealitis, Autumn Walter.
Freshmen: Aubree Afton, Claire DeVallance, Adell Doty, Claira Downs, Hannah Geer, Bailey Hammerle, Mackenzie Jacobson, Kaitlyn Kammerdeiner, Brenna McGranor, Casey Riley, Alice Rooney, Corinne Siar, Samantha Whitling, Emma Wilson, Kaida Yoder.
SCHEDULE
March
28-at Oil City
April
4-Punxsutawney; 11-at Elk Co. Catholic; 15-Host Invitational, 9 a.m.; 18-at Bradford; 22-at Slippery Rock Invitational, 9 a.m.; 25-at St. Marys; 29-at City of Hermitage Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
2-DuBois and Clearfield; 9-at Port Allegany; 11-at Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.; 19-Host District 9 Class 2A Championships, TBA; 26-27-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.