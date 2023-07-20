Brookville, PA (15825)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.