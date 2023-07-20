Three new varsity coaches were approved by the Brookville Area School Board of Directors at Monday night’s meeting.
Longtime volleyball coach Joyce Reitz returns for her third tenure, Shawn Castellan steps into the girls’ soccer position and Matt Reitz takes over the boys’ basketball program.
Reitz, an assistant coach with the program since her last three-year stint ended after the Lady Raiders won their second District 9 title in team history in 2019, replaces Elice Morelock who coached last year’s team.
In 2019, Reitz’s Lady Raiders went 17-4, finishing off a three-year run with a 41-19 record and two trips to the district finals. Reitz also coached the team from 1989-94 and has officiated volleyball over that time as well.
She enters her 36th year at the school as a math teacher.
Castellan most recently was an assistant coach in the boys’ program under Dave Reitz for the past four years, but he’s been involved with the youth soccer program since starting with her oldest daughter, now a senior, Lauren back in 2010.
Castellan is a native of St. Catharines, Canada, near Toronto. He attended Niagara College and played soccer there as well as club soccer in his hometown. He’s married area native Heather (formerly Shields) and he also has three younger children, Enzo, Avery and Isaac.
Previously working in the oil industry, Castellan, 44, has been employed at Miller Fabricating in Brookville since 2020.
Castellan replaces Kaitlin Hill, who resigned earlier this year.
Reitz, no direct relation to the volleyball coach, is a former Raiders basketball player and 1995 graduate who went on to play at Gannon University.
Reitz, a financial advisor for Edward Jones, has been back in his hometown since 2018. He previously worked and lived in Albany, N.Y., and then Allison Park for 11 years before moving back to Brookville.
He’s been part of the Raiders program at the elementary program since 2018. He and his wife Leigh have two sons, Declan in ninth grade and Ronan in seventh this fall.
Reitz replaces Dalton Park, who resigned earlier this summer.