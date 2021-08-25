STRATTANVILLE — With 20 of 23 players returning from last season, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team is looking to take things a step or two farther this year.
The Lady Lions finished with a 5-8 record, including a loss to Sheffield in the opening round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
C-L did lose eight seniors to graduation, but new head coach Ryan Troupe feels he has enough experience back that his team should be able to overcome those losses.
“We have a few spots that are open as far as starting positions,” said Troupe, a former assistant who replaces Kelly Dungan after she had to resign due to an employment location change in the off-season. “Obviously the girls who graduated, we’ll have to fill those spots. But we have a good core group that saw a lot of playing time last season so those girls will most likely have the upper hand in landing those positions. Our younger girls have been working really hard as well.”
Although Troupe is the new head coach, he is very familiar with the C-L program having served two years with the junior high program with this being his third year with the varsity program after having served as an assistant under Dungan.
One thing Troupe has started with C-L is a summer program and due to COVID, this summer was the first time his team was fully able to participate, and he feels it will only help his team.
“I think it is going to be huge that we started the summer program,” said Troupe. “We weren’t able to do much last season because of COVID, but we had a lot of girls this year who haven’t had much of an off-season due to playing club ball on their own or being involved with other sports. We attended the Redbank program, and we had a lot of success there, so I feel that is only going to help us heading into this season.”
Among the returning players who saw significant time on the floor last season are seniors Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Brooke Kessler and Ruby Smith. Juniors Kendall Dunn and Celia Shaffer also saw quite a bit of time.
Other returning players include seniors Brinna Bailey and Tori Beichner; juniors Sarah Bottaro and Kennedy Schwabenbauer; and sophomores Ansley Burke, Mylie Clark, Zoey Ferguson, Emma Goughler, Danielle Hawk, Abby Knapp, Lilly Mahle, Grace Shick, Maia Strohm, and Alyssa Wiant.
Three new players are freshmen Jenna Dunn, Maddy Greeley and Ada Huwar.
“We have a strong team chemistry among everyone on the team,” said Troupe. “They all get along well and they are all helping to pick each other up.”
Troupe wants to keep the team goals simple. “We are just going to take things a set at a time and try and keep improving,” he said. “We got a taste of the playoffs last season, so we’d obviously like to get back there. In order to do that we have to take things one game at a time and keep improving each time we go out on the floor.”
C-L opens its season on Sept. 9 at home against Forest Area.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brinna Bailey, Tori Beichner, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Brooke Kessler, Ruby Smith.
Juniors: Sarah Bottaro, Kendall Dunn, Celia Shaffer, Kennedy Schwabenbauer.
Sophomores: Ansley Burke, Mylie Clark, Zoey Ferguson, Emma Goughler, Danielle Hawk, Abby Knapp, Lilly Mahle, Grace Shick, Maia Strohm, Alyssa Wiant.
Freshmen: Jenna Dunn, Maddy Greeley, Ada Huwar.
SCHEDULE
September
9-Forest Area
14-at Venango Catholic
21-Cranberry
23-Union
28-at Clarion
30-at Keystone
October
5-at Redbank Valley
7-Karns City
12-at A-C Valley
14-North Clarion
19-at Moniteau