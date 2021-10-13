BROOKVILLE — In a doubleheader at the football field against St. Marys and Redbank Valley, the Brookville soccer teams came out with a split decision.
In the opener, the Raiders were edged 5-4 by St. Marys while the Lady Raiders made it a season sweep of Redbank Valley in a 1-0 shutout.
The Lady Raiders (5-6), who host Port Allegany Wednesday also on the football field, had already beaten Redbank Valley 2-1 earlier this year. This time around, the only goal needed was a first-half score from Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez.
The scoring sequence was started on a throw-in by Grace Park. Then it was the defense and goalkeeper Jordan Cook who made it stand up for the win with four saves.
“Our defense played well tonight and it was really a whole team effort,” Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill said.
Friday, they visit Kane before Saturday’s home date with Ridgway starting at 10 a.m. Next week, the Lady Raiders wrap up their regular-season schedule with a trip to Maplewood Monday and home game with DuBois on Wednesday.
In the opener, the Raiders (4-10-1) couldn’t solve St. Marys standout Matt Palmer who scored all five goals, including one off a breakaway with around 4:30 left in regulation.
The Raiders led 3-2 at halftime as Christian Smith scored off a Logan Oakes assist, Garner McMaster put one in off a pass from Steven Plyler and Plyler scored off a feed from Oakes.
In the second half, Palmer scored seven minutes in on a direct kick just outside the top of the box to tie it at 3-3. The Raiders went up 4-3 on McMaster’s goal off an Oakes assist, but two straight Palmer goals gave the Dutch the win.
The Raiders visit Karns City Thursday and DuBois Monday to close out the regular season.
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 11
Raiders 5, Forest Area 3
At Marienville, Garner McMaster and Logan Oakes each scored two goals to lead the Raiders to a road win at Forest Area.
The Raiders led 2-1 at halftime as McMaster scored on a free kick from 22 yards out to tie it at 1-1 and Oakes delivered on a penalty kick. It was the Raiders’ first two penalty kick opportunities of the season.
Then in the second half, it was McMaster’s turn to drill in a penalty kick to up the lead to 3-1. After Forest cut it to 3-2, Oakes scored his second goal unassisted. Steven Plyler’s goal off an Alex Reynolds assist put the Raiders up 5-2 before Forest set the final with its last goal.
THURSDAY, Oct. 7
Lady Raiders 3, Punxsutawney 1
At Punxsutawney last week, Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez scored two goals and Lauren Castellan added a third as the Lady Raiders topped the hosts.
Autumn Walter and Coryna Thornton assisted on Sarvey-Vasquez’s goals.
Raiders 4, Punxsutawney 4
In the first game of the varsity doubleheader at Punxsutawney, the Raiders and Chucks battled to a draw.
Rilee Payne’s 45-yard shot found the net to tie things up at 4-4 with about 10 minutes left in regulation and that’s where it wound up as both teams went scoreless for the two 10-minute overtime periods.
Earlier, Garner McMaster scored off a Logan Oakes assist and then McMaster assisted on a Brad Fiscus goal to tie it at 2-2 before halftime. The back-and-forth continued with the Chucks going up 3-2 and then 4-3 with McMaster assisting on a Steven Plyer goal to tie it at 3-3 and then Payne’s goal that set the final score.