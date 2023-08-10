Good things come to those who wait.
That’s what Brookville Area High School officials are telling themselves as the approved artificial turf project on campus at the football stadium remains on the shelf pending approval of permitting by the Department of Environmental Protection.
No approval, no moving on anything, thus the school is scrambling to deal with schedule changes that will be or could be needed. Playing any sport on turf this fall appears to not be a possibility.
So even though permitting could be approved at any time, the project won’t be started any time before Sept. 25. Athletic Director Dave Osborne indicated that all scheduled home games will be played at the facility through Sept. 22, which is Homecoming when the football team hosts DuBois.
Prior to that, the Raiders footballers host Redbank Valley in a scrimmage on Aug. 19 with regular-season games in the season-opener on Aug. 25 with Central Clarion and Sept. 8 against Keystone.
As far as varsity football goes, the only other home game that the Raiders could play is Karns City on Oct. 13 if the project hasn’t started. Otherwise, DuBois on Week 5 of the regular season will be the last home game for the Raiders.
Of course, several other teams at Brookville call the football stadium its home turf with the junior high and junior varsity football teams along with both varsity boys’ and girls’ soccer teams.
Those schedules will follow the same outline with the key date being Sept. 22. The varsity boys’ soccer team hosts its own tournament Aug. 25-26 with at least three other home games before the cut-off date.
The Lady Raiders soccer team has at least four home games scheduled before Sept. 22.
The campus does have the original soccer field for use with no lights of course, so both soccer teams have home field options after Sept. 22.
FED LEAGUE SEASON IS OVER — Congratulations to the Rossiter Miners who won their first Federation League title with a four-game sweep of the Sykesville Senators in a series that ended last Saturday.
Let’s hope the Brookville Grays have a Federation League to play in next season as signs of future problems are certainly in the air.
It’s doubtful that Clearfield’s Federation League entry — roster mostly consisting of high school-aged players under the leadership of longtime coach Sid Lansberry — since it appears that the American Legion senior age division will be back in operation next season and that would probably included a Brookville team.
The demise of the DuBois Rockets as an annual power in the league is also a big concern and with the league sitting at five teams this year, anything less than a five-team league wouldn’t be a viable setup.
Let’s hope enough interest keeps the league ... and the Grays alive.
WISER HONORED IN CLARION — The Central Clarion co-operative football program that includes Clarion and Clarion-Limestone of course won’t be playing any home games at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium this year.
Instead, games will be played at both C-L and the field at Clarion High School, which has served as a practice field along with a home venue for the girls’ soccer team and junior high football program.
Plans are under way to renovate the facility. The bleachers have already been improved, but recently, D9and10Sports.Com reported that the Clarion Area School Board on Tuesday announced that the facility will be named for long-time Bobcats/Wildcats head coach Larry Wiser.
Wiser retired from coaching after the 2020 season. In 32 seasons, Wiser’s teams compiled a 237-103 record which includes one season as the Central Clarion co-operative in that 2020 season. He coached four D9 title teams and his 237 wins rank second in D9 history behind the just-retired Clearfield Bison coach Tim Janocko (307-120-3).
