STRATTANVILLE — Using the turnover weapon once again, the Central Clarion Wildcats continued that theme in forcing seven turnovers in last Friday’s 45-7 rout of visiting Punxsutawney on Homecoming Night at the C-L Football Field.

Central Clarion, which improved to 4-0, recovered four fumbles while having Ryan Hummell intercept two passes with Brady Quinn collecting another.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos