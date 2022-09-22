STRATTANVILLE — Using the turnover weapon once again, the Central Clarion Wildcats continued that theme in forcing seven turnovers in last Friday’s 45-7 rout of visiting Punxsutawney on Homecoming Night at the C-L Football Field.
Central Clarion, which improved to 4-0, recovered four fumbles while having Ryan Hummell intercept two passes with Brady Quinn collecting another.
So through four games, the Wildcats have forced a whopping 24 turnovers. Their turnover ratio — takeaways minus giveaways — is an impressive plus-15. Six of their own nine turnovers came in the opening win over Brookville.
“I’ve been saying we can’t expect to keep getting that many turnovers and yet here we are again,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton. “Our guys have just been getting in the right position and tackling the ball and dropping back into their zones really well. We’re just playing good, sound defensive football we’re really not doing anything extraordinary out there.”
On the Chucks’ first possession of the game, Hummell intercepted quarterback Peyton Hetrick’s pass — Hetrick was filling in for starter Seth Moore who was out — returning it 40 yards for a touchdown, but the play was called back on a penalty.
The Wildcats’ drive was stopped on downs at the Chucks’ 36.
Two plays later Zeke Bennett fumbled, and Central Clarion recovered at the 45 and turned that one into points when four plays later, quarterback Jase Ferguson first his first of four touchdown passes to Tommy Smith from 42 yards out with 7:50 left in the first quarter.
The Chucks (2-2) answered by running the ball nine times with Bennett carrying the ball six times, including the final 30 for a touchdown. Hetrick added the point-after kick to tie it at 7-7 with 3:39 to play in the first, but that was it for the Chucks as the Wildcats scored 38 straight points to finish the game.
Bennett was the lone bright spot for the Chucks, carrying the ball 26 times for 119 yards.
“That Bennett kid is a very good running back,” said Eggleton. “Just that one run where he made a nice cutback move for the touchdown shows how good he is. Otherwise, I felt our guys did a pretty good job on him.”
After Quinn collected his interception, it took the Wildcats just one play in the second quarter to score again. This time it was a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson to Ashton Rex.
After a Chucks punt, the Wildcats used six plays which ended in a 6-yard touchdown run by Ferguson for a 21-7 lead with 4:40 to play in the half after Thomas Uckert’s point-after kick.
Connor Kopnitsky rushed four times for 43 yards on the drive. He finished the game with 80 yards on 10 carries.
After trading punts, Central Clarion took over at its own 40. Three plays later, Ferguson found a wide-open Dawson Smail for a 36-yard touchdown pass and a 28-7 halftime lead.
Neither team mustered much offense in the third quarter as a 26-yard field goal by Uckert accounted for the only points of the quarter, putting the score 31-7 after three. The field goal was set up by a Hummell interception.
On the last play of the third quarter, the Chucks were trying to hurry and get off a play, but the snap resulted in another fumble recovered by the Wildcats at the Chucks’ 14. Quinn then ran around the left side for a 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to push the score to 38-7 following the Uckert kick at the 11:55 mark.
Following yet another fumble recovery, the Wildcats needed just two plays to score. Ferguson found Rex for a 50-yard strike to put the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into effect for the final 8:06 of the contest as the score jumped to 45-7.
Ferguson finished 12-for-23 passing for 249 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Rex caught nine passes for 161 yards with two scores. Smith caught one pass for 42, and Smail added one catch for 36 yards and a score.
“Ashton Rex had a huge night for us tonight,” said Eggleton. “Tommy Smith had a nice catch down there and Dawson Smail. We even ran the ball a bit tonight even though they had a lot of guys in the box most of the night.”
Central Clarion rushed a total of 31 times for 116 yards. Ferguson rushed 10 times for 53 yards.
The Wildcats held the Chucks to just 136 yards of offense, with 104 coming on the ground and only 32 through the air. The Chucks gained just eight first downs for the game including just two in the second half.
Central Clarion travels to Bradford Friday.