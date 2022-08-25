STRATTANVILLE — Last year’s postseason was a busy one for the Clarion-Limestone cross country teams.
Three runners reached the PIAA Championships with Morgan McNaughton, Logan Lutz and Ty Rankin. The two Lions, the junior Rankin and the sophomore Lutz, return from their state season.
At districts, Lutz and Rankin were 10th and 18th overall, so they’ll certainly be in the mix again to punch tickets to Hershey.
“We graduated five seniors and those kids were great in helping us to form a solid group on both teams,” head coach Nicole Oakes said. “Ty and Logan are back as well as Jack Craig who finished in the top 10 at the KSACs right beside Lutz and Colton Keihl. Jack has put in a lot of time on his feet this summer and ran in the Cook Forest 25K. Between those four, they will hold our top four spots in varying order.”
Junior Clara Coulson, sophomore Olivia Radaker and junior Madison Aaron return from last year for the Lady Lions. Coulson was 22nd at districts.
Oakes expects to see freshman Adisen Jackson will make an immediate impact at the top of the Lady Lions lineup.
“The entire group really has some big goals and I’m excited to see how they stack up,” Oakes said. “We are hoping to really entice our kids by planning our first trip to the PIAA Invitational, which is bound to be a great experience for all of them.
Oakes’ staff includes Erin Hepfl and Kelsey Maken.
3-at Titusville Invitational
10-at Big Red Invitational, West Middlesex H.S.
24-at PIAA Invitational, Hershey
8-at Ridgway Invitational
12-Karns City, Brookville
20-KSAC Invitational, Cranberry H.S., 4 p.m.
29-District 9 Championships, Ridgway
5-PIAA Championships, Hershey
Dual meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.