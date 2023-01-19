BROOKVILLE — The 26th annual Ultimate Duals goes off this Saturday at Brookville Area High School.
Sponsored by Gerry Raymond Automotive of Brookville this year, the Duals features five teams ranked in the state as per last week’s papowerwrestling.com’s Class 2A dual rankings.
It’s No. 4 Chestnut Ridge, No. 6 Burrell, No. 9 Fort LeBoeuf, the host and No. 12 Raiders and No. 23 Reynolds. All five teams will wrestle each other over a five session schedule with dual meet records list through Tuesday:
— 10 a.m.: Brookville (11-1) vs. Chestnut Ridge (7-0) and Burrell (5-0) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (7-3).
— 11:30 a.m.: Brookville vs. Fort LeBoeuf and Chestnut Ridge vs. Reynolds (8-0).
— 1 p.m.: Burrell vs. Reynolds and Chestnut Ridge vs. Fort LeBoeuf.
— 2:30 p.m.: Brookville vs. Burrell and Fort LeBoeuf vs. Reynolds.
— 4 p.m.: Burrell vs. Chestnut Ridge and Brookville vs. Reynolds.
High-ranked (top 8) wrestlers coming to town:
107: 3. Dom Deputy, Chestnut Ridge.
114: 2. Louie Gill, Reynolds.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 7. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge.
133: 3. JoJo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf.
145: 6. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge.
172: 7. Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf.
215: 2. Danny Church, Fort LeBoeuf.
LAST YEAR — The Raiders were 4-1 last year with wins over Saegertown (42-18), Burrell (40-27), Fort LeBoeuf (40-19) and Reynolds (51-18) with a 35-25 loss to Chestnut Ridge, which went on to finish third at the PIAA Dual Championships. The Lions beat the Raiders 35-26 to reach the consolation final.
The Raiders are 46-50 at the Duals, which started in 1997.
RANKINGS REVIEW: The latest stat rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers. These rankings are prior to last weekend’s Mid-Winter Mayhem:
107: 7. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 24. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: 8. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 12. Evan Davis, Clearfield; 18. Josh Popson, Brookville; 19. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
121: 11. Eli Brosius, Cranberry.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 16. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley; 25. Cullen Catalone, St. Marys.
133: 13. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 20. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 5. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 13. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: None
152: 10. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 12. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 13. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 20. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 5. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 18. Luke Ely, Kane.
172: 8. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 20. Easton Belfiore, Brookville; 23. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg.
189: 5. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 9. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; 13. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 15. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: None.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 17. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys; 23. Baily Miller, Brookville.
Dual Meet: 11. Clearfield, 12. Brookville.
Northwest Regional
Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 2. Diehl, Clearfield; 8. Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley.
114: 3. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4; Davis, Clearfield; 5. Popson, Brookville; 6. Beimel, St. Marys; 8. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 1. Brosius, Cranberry; 8. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 4. Bish, Redbank Valley; 5. Catalone, St. Marys; 6. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 2. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 1. Collins, 2. D. Wenner, Cranberry; 5. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
145: 5. Avery Bittler, Johnsonburg; 7. Jaden Wehler, St. Marys.
152: 2. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 3. Gourley, Clarion; 4. Bechakas, Kane; 8. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 2. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 5. Ely, Kane; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 3. Wehler, St. Marys; 5. Belfiore, Brookville; 6. Milliard, Johnsonburg.
189: 1. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 2. Zimmerman, Brookville; 4. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 4. Gavin Hannah, Brookville; 5. Miska Young, Port Allegany.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 4. Miller, Brookville; 6. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport.