DuBOIS — After changing the venue from McKinley Field to Showers Field to try to beat wet field conditions and the weather, the Brookville Grays’ trip to play to the DuBois Rockets still wound up postponed.
The teams were tied at 2-2 going into the top of the fourth before the game was postponed. It’ll be resumed at a later date.
Thursday, the 3-0 Grays host the Curwensville Legion at 8 p.m. following the Junior Legion game that begins at 6 p.m. Monday, the Grays visit Rossiter before hosting the Clearfield Legion next Wednesday.
In other games:
SUNDAY, June 5
Grays 11, Clearfield Legion 3
At the Bison Sports Complex, Brady Caylor went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs while three pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Brookville Grays improved to 3-0 in the Federation League with an 11-3 win over Clearfield Legion Post 6 at the Bison Sports Complex Sunday.
Caylor singled and scored in the second inning, singled in a run with two outs in the third, singled in two runs in the fifth and singled and scored in the seventh.
Joey Lopez singled twice as the Grays scored in six of their seven at-bats, taking an 8-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth before Clearfield scored all three of its runs.
Thomas Plummer went the first three innings on the mound in his season debut while Owen Caylor pitched into the fifth inning before Patrick Diedrich went the final 2 1/3 innings.
Kyle Elensky singled twice for half of the Chiefs’ hits.
THURSDAY, June 2
Grays 2, Senators 1
At McKinley Field, Cole Slaugenhoup’s one-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning walked it off for the Brookville Grays in their 2-1 win over the visiting Senators.
Sykesville took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning before Joey Lopez’s two-out single scored Owen Caylor to extend the game.
The only run the first six innings scored in the top of the first inning on Ryan Walker’s two-out double that plated Brandon Sicheri.
From there, the Senators pitching of Phil Myers and Will Uberti shut the Grays out until the bottom of the seventh. Sicheri threw the eighth and took the loss.
The Grays’ eighth-inning rally started with Nathan Bonfardine’s one-out single. Caylor’s infield single put runners at first and second to set up Slaugenhoup’s game-winner.
For the Grays, Jamison Rhoades went the first four innings, Jordan Matthews threw an inning and Kane McCall finished the final three innings to get the win. He struck out three and walked two while giving up three hits.
Lopez singled three times and Bonfardine singled twice to lead the Grays. Tylor Herzing had two hits for the Sykesville, one of them a double.