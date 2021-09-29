BROOKVILLE — The marquee matchup of Week 5 didn’t materialize, nor was there any drama remotely close to the last time these teams met.
Last Friday in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 2A title game, defending champion Karns City ran all over the Raiders on its way to a 41-7 win.
Typical of any strong Gremlins team, it relied on a strong running game that churned out 304 yards on 46 attempts.
Seniors Luke Garing and Jayce Anderson led the way. Garing, who also had an interception on defense, rumbled for a game-high 106 yards on 16 carries scoring on runs of five, 14, and five yards, while Anderson added 91 yards on 12 carries.
“They did exactly everything we expected them to do,” Brookville head coach Scott Park said. “For whatever reason, we just didn’t play tough up front.
“It’s one of those things. We knew going into (the season) we were young. We knew there were going to be bumps in the road. This is a big bump. But, we know to be where we want to be, now we know we have to get to. We have half a season to get better. We will see how we respond this week in practice.”
The 4-1 Raiders host Moniteau Friday night for Homecoming.
While Karns City was rolling up 396 yards of total offense, the Gremlins’ defense limited Brookville to 228 total yards of offense with 68 of those yards coming on the Raiders final two possessions, including a 61-yard scoring drive after Karns City led 34-0.
“Overall, we just didn’t really execute like we needed to when you play a team like Karns City,” Park said. “I really think it comes down to their execution vs. us not executing.”
Karns City led 14-0 at halftime thanks to a 5-yard run by Garing 46 seconds into the second quarter and a 13-yard run by quarterback Eric Booher with 7:22 to play in the half.
Booher ran six times for 46 yards and was 3-for-7 passing for 92 yards.
The Gremlins extended the lead to 21-0 late in the third quarter on an 8-yard run by Cooper Coyle before runs of 14 yards (at 9:44) and five yards (at 3:34) of the fourth quarter by Garing made it 34-0 — Brookville blocked Zach Kelly’s extra point attempt at 34-0 to keep the Mercy Rule from happening.
Brookville finally got something going against a mixture of Karns City’s regular and backup defenders thanks to the punishing running of Braiden Davis, who ran for 30 of his 32 yards on the scoring drive while also catching a pass for 11 yards on the drive.
Davis finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:23 to play getting the Raiders on the board.
“He is capable of it,” Park said. “There is no doubt he is capable of it. He, right now, is our third running back. It’s different running against the first-team varsity and the JV line, and I know they had a lot of white uniforms in at that time. But that is something I will have to look at. It’s not like we have written him off.”
Any feel-good moment Brookville had from the touchdown was quickly erased, however, when Kelly returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to set the final score.
Sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug led Brookville’s rushing attack with 14 carries for 52 yards with many of those carries coming off scrambles. Jackson Zimmerman was limited to 23 yards on six carries.
Krug was also 9-of-24 passing for 102 yards and an interception. The Gremlins limited Brayden Kunselman, who had 23 receptions and at least one TD in each of the first four games, to two catches for 22 yards. No Raider had more than two receptions.