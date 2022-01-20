STRATTANVILLE — Executing head coach Allyson Kepple’s game play to perfection, the Union Damsels basketball team stopped Clarion-Limestone’s seven-game winning streak with a 47-36 victory Tuesday night at the Lions’ Den.
“Our game plan coming in was to try and shut down (Frances) Milliron and (Kendall) Dunn,” said Kepple. “Overall, I thought our girls did a real nice job at that.”
Milliron and Dunn combined for just four points, two each in the first half. Dunn finished for 12 for the game while Milliron added 10.
While the Damsels improved to 9-2 after their second straight win after a loss to Moniteau last week, the Lady Lions dropped to 9-3 going into Thursday’s trip to Clarion.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all tonight,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We weren’t as aggressive as we had been up to this point in the season. Although I feel we needed a game like this. We’d been playing ahead most of the season though the last game we came back. But we hadn’t been behind for as long of a stretch as we were tonight. This is something the girls can learn from,”
While C-L struggled with their shooting, Union got hot especially at the end of the first half when they reeled off three 3-pointers to turn a 12-11 deficit into a 23-13 halftime lead.
“I’d say the way they shut down Frances and Kendall along with their rebounding was a key tonight,” said Simpson. “Another key was how they shot the ball at the end of the half. They don’t make those three’s we could be talking about a different outcome.”
Dominika Logue paced the Damsels with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Keira Croyle added 14 points. Hailey Kriebel added seven points and eight rebounds.
“Dominika just goes out and does whatever we ask of her,” said Kepple. “We tell our girls that we need contributions from everyone and lately we’ve been getting that. We knew this was going to be a tough game coming up here based on how C-L had been playing. It’s good to get out of here with a win,”
Both teams struggled with their shooting in the opening quarter as Union scored the first five points, before a 6-0 run put the Lady Lions ahead 6-5. The two teams traded baskets with C-L holding an 8-7 lead after one.
Kriebel scored to open the second quarter but missed the and one foul shot to give the Damsels a 9-8 lead. Wiant scored for C-L for a 10-9 lead which would turn out to be its final lead. Logue added a 3-pointer for a 12-10 lead. Wiant hit a foul shot to cut the lead to 12-11 before a three by Kennedy Vogle started a quarter-ending 11-2 run for a 23-13 Union halftime lead.
A pair of baskets by Dunn helped C-L close to within eight at 25-17 early in the third. However, Union would take control with an 11-4 run to take a 36-21 lead after three.
With Logue on the bench with four fouls, the Lady Lions were able to trim a 15-point deficit down to 10 with a 5-0 spurt to cut the lead to 40-30 with 2:36 to play. But Logue connected on 6 of 7 free throws down the stretch as Union closed the game with a 7-6 edge the rest of the way.
“Take nothing away from Union because they have a really good team and they played very well tonight,” said Simpson. “This is one game, one loss for us. We’ll learn from this one and we’ll try and move on and get ready for Clarion on Thursday.
Thursday, the Lady Lions travel to Clarion. Next Tuesday, they visit Ridgway before hosting Venango Catholic Wednesday.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 14
C-L 46,
North Clarion 43
At Frills Corners, the visiting Lady Lions avenged a loss to North Clarion in their Brookville Tip-Off Tournament season-opener (54-51) and ended a 49-game conference winning streak.
Kendall Dunn and Frances Milliron paced the Lady Lions with 16 and 15 points apiece. Dunn also grabbed six rebounds. Alex Leadbetter chipped in with six points while Alyssa Wiant added five.
“The emotion of the game and to win on their floor is something special,” said Simpson. “North Clarion has been the class of our league for how many years now. Coach (Terry) Dreihaup does a nice job, and their kids handle themselves well, so this was certainly a huge win for us.”
Gwen Siegel had a monster night in defeat with a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds. Emma McFarland added nine points by hitting a trio of three-pointers.
Things didn’t look good early on for C-L as the She Wolves jumped out to leads of 7-0 and 9-2 before the Lady Lions roared back to tie the game 15-all by the end of the quarter.
North Clarion held a 12-7 advantage in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead at halftime.
The She Wolves would build a six-point lead early in the third at 30-24 before the Lady Lions would use an 8-3 run to close to within one at 33-32. A Siegel put back made the score 35-32 before C-L reeled off the final seven points to take a 39-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
“I told the girls in the locker room after the game if they realized they dug themselves out of three holes tonight,” said Simpson. “I also told them I was very proud of them for that. They kept their composure and kept fighting back and it paid off.”
North Clarion started the fourth with a pair of free throws from Claire Kriebel along with an inside basket from Siegel to tie the game at 39. A pair of Dunn baskets along with a free throw from Wiant pushed the lead to 44-39 with 2:43 to play. Siegel added another inside basket to cut C-L lead to 44-41 at the 1:53 mark. Milliron added a short jumper before Amaya Green scored with 0.8 seconds to play to set the final score.
WED., Jan. 12
C-L 55,
A-C Valley 24
At home, the Lady Lions raced out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 31-point win.
Frances Milliron paced three C-L players in double figures with 15 points, 13 coming in the second half due to sitting much of the first half with foul trouble. She also grabbed seven rebounds. Alyssa Wiant added 10 points and eight rebounds while Kendall Dunn added 10 points with seven boards. Lexi Coull chipped in with nine points and five steals.
“We’ve been dealing with some sickness as have a lot of teams lately,” said Simpson. “We had to shuffle some things around and with Frances getting those early fouls we decided to just ride things out with the lead we had and let her come back in the second half. Those girls like Jenna Dunn and Sam Simpson along with (KK) Sebastian-Sims did a nice job tonight.”
C-L jumped out to an 8-1 lead and the lead remained seven at 14-7 before a quarter-ending 10-0 run pushed the lead to 24-7 after one quarter.
A-C Valley held an 11-7 scoring edge in the second quarter to close to within 13 by halftime 31-18.
The Lady Lions would put the game away in the second half by outscoring the Lady Falcons 24-6. C-L held a 14-2 advantage in the third quarter before putting the mercy rule into effect early in the fourth quarter while holding a 10-4 advantage to set the final score.
Mackenzie Parks paced A-C Valley with nine points while Baylee Blauser added seven.