STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions dropped the first set before rallying to post a four-set 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Redbank Valley Tuesday night at home.
Junior Ansley Burke put away a career-high 13 kills while serving for six points with three aces. Alyssa Wiant added eight kills with 11 points and seven aces. Jenna Dunn and Sarah Bottaro each added six kills with Dunn picking up 10 digs while serving for 10 points. Kaylee Smith served for nine points with two aces.
Kendall Dunn who was making her first start since being out with an injured knee handed out 28 assists while serving for seven points with two aces. Abby Knapp picked up 16 digs.
“We wanted Ansley to have a big match,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe, whose team improved to 6-5 with its fifth win in six games. “She’s been due to have a big match. We felt like she’s been close but hasn’t been able to break through. Tonight was a nice night for her as she was placing the ball well and you could tell she was having fun out there.”
“Having Kendall back was very uplifting for the players,” added Troupe. “We love having Kendall on the floor. We saw how Kaylee did a great job in Kendall’s absence and she will do well in the future. It gives us more options having a healthier lineup.”
In a back-and-forth first set after taking a 17-16 lead and pushing it up to what appeared to be a 23-19 lead, the Lady Lions were called for a net violation which erased a point and gave a point to the Lady Bulldogs putting the score 22-20 instead. From there Redbank Valley scored the final five points to take the opening set 25-22.
In the second set, Redbank Valley appeared to have the set in hand building a 17-9 lead. However, the Lady Lions would steadily climb back into things and would eventually tie the set 22-22.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the next two points to close to within game-point at 24-22, but the Lady Lions rallied for the next four points including the final two serves from Kendall Dunn which the last went for an ace to tie the match at a set apiece 26-24.
C-L broke a 6-6 tie by scoring the next five points to take an 11-6 lead in the third set. The lead grew to as high as nine points at 21-12. Redbank closed to within three at 21-18 before a service error by the Lady Bulldogs started a set ending 4-2 run by C-L to give the Lady Lions the 25-20 victory.
In the fourth set, C-L built an insurmountable 18-7 lead following three consecutive aces from Wiant.
The Lady Bulldogs got to within 21-15, prompting a C-L timeout. The Lady Lions held a 4-3 edge the rest of the way to close out the set and the match 25-18.
“We got this win today and we have to keep getting better for tomorrow,” said Troupe in talking about the magnitude of the win.
The Lady Lions visit Karns City Thursday and play in the Kane Tournament Saturday before Monday’s trip to Moniteau. They also play Tuesday and Wednesday at home against A-C Valley and at Punxsutawney.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Oct. 3
Clearfield sweeps
Brookville
At home against the Lady Bison, Brookville led 17-9 in the first set but couldn’t hold on and dropped a 25-22 decision. From there, Clearfield finished off a three-set win, 25-13, 25-19.
The Lady Raiders got three kills and one block from Julie Monnoyer. Jamison Colgan finished with two kills and one block while Eden Wonderling served two aces with one kill. Brielle Ross had two kills.
Clearfield won the JV match in straight sets, 25-23, 25-22.
The Lady Raiders visited Ridgway Wednesday before hosting Punxsutawney Thursday. Next week, they host Punxsutawney Tuesday and travel to St. Marys next Thursday.
THURS., Sept. 29
Brookville swept at
Bradford
At Bradford, the Lady Raiders couldn’t finish off the season sweep of the hosts and dropped a three-setter.
Brookville beat the Lady Owls in four sets at home back on Sept. 1, but the rematch saw Bradford notch a 27-25, 25-12, 25-13 win.
C-L dumps
Forest Area
At Marienville, the visiting Lady Lions served strong at the line and turned in an easy 25-6, 25-5, 25-3 sweep of the hosts.
The Lady Lions racked up 29 aces, led by Kaylee Smith’s nine while Lilly Mahle and Jenna Dunn each finished with five aces. Ansley Burke added three aces.
Dunn added six kills while Burke turned in five with Smith anchoring the offensive sets with 18 assists.
WED., Sept. 28
St. Marys
tops C-L in four
At St. Marys, the visiting Lady Lions dropped a four-setter to the hosts who won 25-17, 13-25, 25-20, 25-19.
Jenna Dunn had 10 kills to lead the Lady Lions while Abby Knapp had 23 digs and Ainsley Burke served five aces.
Rylee Nicklas and Alexis Whitesell led St. Marys with eight kills apiece.