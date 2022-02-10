Next up for the Brookville Raiders basketball team: Vision Academy of Brooklyn, N.Y., at home Thursday night.
The connection? Vision looked them up last summer as a possible opponent to fit into its travel schedule. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, but COVID-19 issues with Vision Academy forced the postponement.
“It’ll nice to be the underdog at home and not have the pressure of everybody wanting a piece of us, so it’ll be nice being the underdog and wanting a piece of someone else, so we get to feel what it’s like to be those shoes,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said.
Vision Academy has beaten one known PIAA opponent, Class 6A McDowell out of District 10, 79-70, at McDowell’s Tip-Off Tournament in December.
The Academy’s web site reads:
“We are a sports specific preparatory school located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. We aim to help inner city youth achieve a quality education and a elite level athletic experience at a affordable cost. Students receive a exceptional education experience through our educational partners at James Madison High School online school services. Athletically our student athletes play a national schedule in order to maximize their recruiting profiles.”
Vision has a “national” team and a “high school” squad along with a junior varsity team. Thursday’s tip-off is at 6 p.m. with JV followed with varsity.
“We told them, ‘You know who we are and you’re quite a bit of a powerhouse compared to us’ and they still wanted to play us,” Park said. “It can only make us better to see the speed of the game that way. I’m not planning on going out and getting beat by 30, but planning to play a tough game and do what it takes to win.
“If we have to play some zone or something, we’ll do it. We’re going to try to win, so I’m looking forward to it.”
— Bradford’s 51-47 overtime win at home against DuBois Tuesday night did land the Raiders in first place in the loss column of the District 9 League. However, unless the Beavers lose at home to Punxsutawney on Friday — the Beavers won 37-36 at Punxsutawney on Jan. 28 — and the Raiders beat the Owls at home Friday, it’ll come down to the winner of the Feb. 18 game in Brookville with the Raiders hosting the Beavers.
If DuBois loses to Punxsutawney or to St. Marys on Monday and the Raiders win Friday, the D9 League title goes to the Raiders. The only other time the Raiders owned a piece of that crown since they re-joined the league in 1998-99 was when they shared it with ECC in 2010-11.
— The season ends on a busy note for the Raiders. Next Monday and Wednesday, they have a pair of non-league road games at Karns City and Cambridge Springs respectively before the DuBois showdown on Friday.