STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone may not have played the cleanest volleyball match, but the Lady Lions were somehow able to prevail for a 21-25, 26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 15-8 victory over Moniteau Tuesday night.
“Anytime you pick up a win it’s a good thing,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “We didn’t play well in many aspects tonight. We have a lot that we need to improve upon, and we need to be more consistent as a group in every match.”
C-L, which improved to 4-4 going into Wednesday’s match at St. Marys, held the largest lead of three points at 11-8. After Moniteau would tie the set at 11-all, the set would feature seven more ties, the last coming at 19-19 when the Lady Warriors would close out the opening set on a 6-2 run for the 25-21 win.
Moniteau held a 16-11 lead in the second set before the Lady Lions fought back to tie things at 22-all. After a tie at 24, the Lady Lions notched the final two points to tie the match at one set each.
Moniteau again led by as many as six points at 17-11 in the third set. C-L would fight back to tie the set at 19-19. The rest of the set would go back and forth with Alyssa Wiant serving for two consecutive aces with the score tied at 25 to give the Lady Lions the 27-25 victory.
C-L got off to a good start in the fourth set by scoring the first five points for a 5-0 lead. However, Moniteau answered with the next 12 straight points to take a 12-5 lead and never really being challenged in winning the fourth set 25-16.
After being tied at six in the fifth set, the Lady Lions proceeded to finish off the set and the match with a 9-2 run to come away with the 15-8 victory.
“We always talk about how every point, set, and match is important,” said Troupe. “We seem to have different players step up at different times which is a good thing. However, we are still looking for that one consistent leader out on the floor.”
Wiant finished with 10 kills, 13 points, and five aces for C-L. Jenna Dunn added seven kills while Ansley Burke and Maddy Greeley each added five kills. Kaylee Smith handed out 28 assists while Abby Knapp picked up 17 digs. Burke also served for 12 points while Smith served for 10 points.
“I thought Alyssa played a pretty solid game for us,” said Troupe. “She led us in kills and her serving was on as usual as she served consecutive aces the one set to close it out. Maia Strohm and Lily Mahle also made strong contributions coming off the bench in pressure situations when we were looking for any kind of a spark to get us going.”
C-L travels to Forest Area Thursday. Saturday, the Lady Lions head to the Freeport Invitational. Next week, they host Redbank Valley Tuesday, travel to Karns City Thursday and play at the Kane Invitational next Saturday.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 26
ACV sweeps Brookville
Lexi Ruckdeschel, MacKenzie Parks and Bella Ielase led the visiting A-C Valley Lady Falcons volleyball team to a straight-set win, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16, at Brookville Monday night.
Ruckdeschel finished with nine kills, three service aces and two blocked shots while Parks had seven kills and Ielase added five kills and two aces.
While the Lady Falcons improved to 6-2, the host Lady Raiders fell to 2-8 with their seventh straight loss.
Reggan Olson led Brookville with four kills and two aces. Julie Monnoyer had three kills, two blocks and one ace. Jamison Colgan added two kills.
A-C Valley cruised to a first-set win, jumping out to a 14-3 lead with Ruckdeschel notching two kills and a block in the first four points.
The second set, however, the Lady Raiders led 16-9 as Colgan and Monnoyer each had two kills. Monnoyer added a block, Jordan Daisley a kill and a Brielle Ross ace. But A-C Valley tied it at 17-17 on a Ielase kill. Leading 22-21, a kill and ace from Keira McVay sparked the 3-0 finish to win the set.
Kills from Olson and Samantha Whitling gave the Lady Raiders a 7-4 lead in the third set before A-C Valley pulled away for good with a 13-1 run.
Brookville won the junior varsity match in two sets.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
C-L beats
North Clarion in four
At Frills Corners, Jenna Dunn’s 12 kills led the Lady Lions to a 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 win over host North Clarion.
Sarah Bottaro and Alyssa Wiant had nine and six kills respectively while Kaylee Smith finished with 29 assists and Abby Knapp added 27 digs.
DuBois sweeps Brookville
The Lady Beavers swept the hosts, 25-4, 25-6, 25-11 as Jess Pfaff finished with eight kills and two service aces while Emma Delp had six kills and three aces. Morgan Pasternak finished four kills and two aces.
The Lady Beavers jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the opening set and it was never close from there. They led 18-5 in the second set and 16-6 in the third set.