STRATTANVILLE — After a hard-fought loss at Keystone on Monday evening, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team faced another quality opponent in Punxsutawney on Tuesday at home and were swept by the Lady Chucks, 25-14, 25-19, 25-9.
“We just didn’t seem to play with any heart, desire, or energy tonight,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe, whose team fell to 1-3 going into Wednesday’s third match in as many days at Cranberry. “I felt Ansley Burke and Maddy Greeley each played a good match in their own way, but overall, we just weren’t consistent enough in all phases of the game tonight.”
Burke finished with nine kills, Jenna Dunn added five kills, and Greeley put away four kills. Kaylee Smith handed out 19 assists. Alyssa Wiant served for five points with three aces. Sarah Bottaro also served for five points with a pair of aces. Abby Knapp collected six digs.
Punxsy jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the opening game before C-L rallied to close to within 8-6. That would be as close as the Lady Lions would get as the Lady Chucks steadily pulled away with a 17-8 run to claim the first set, 25-14.
The second set featured 10 ties with the last coming at 18-all. The Lady Chucks closed out the set on a 7-1 run for the 25-19 victory.
After a 5-5 tie in the third game Punxsutawney would take the lead for good and would steadily pull away for the easy 25-9 victory to close out the match.
“We knew coming in what we wanted to do, but Punxsutawney just beat us in all phases of the game tonight,” said Troupe. “We have another tough game tomorrow at Cranberry, and we absolutely have to go in there and be ready to play.”
Next Tuesday and Thursday, the Lady Lions visit Union and North Clarion.
At Knox, one would think entering the match without their senior leader and setter Kendall Dunn that on paper a powerful Keystone team would have a decided advantage heading into their volleyball match with Clarion-Limestone.
However, the Lady Lions gave the Lady Panthers all they could handle with Keystone coming away with a 28-26, 25-17, 25-23 victory on Monday evening in Knox.
Without the injured Dunn, the Lady Lions are relying on a freshman setter in Kaylee Smith who handed out 26 assists in the contest.
C-L had three players notch seven kills each with Ansley Burke, Alyssa Wiant, and Jenna Dunn. Sarah Bottaro added five kills.
“That’s a credit to Kaylee to be able to spread the ball around like that,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “We worked all offseason, preseason, and early in the season thinking of trying to maybe getting her ready to fill that role for next season. Unfortunately, she’s had to step in this season and so far, she’s embraced that role and has handled herself fairly well.”
Abby Knapp picked up 16 digs for C-L while Wiant served for 11 points with three aces. Burke added six service points and Bottaro eight with two aces.
“There’s no doubt Keystone is one of the top teams in the league,” said Troupe. “It was a very gutsy performance as we’ve always had that next person up mentality. Overall, I was happy with our performance. We have some things we still need to work on and fix, but to have that kind of effort against a very tough team is a credit to these girls.”
Leah Exley picked up 23 digs while putting away 10 kills for Keystone. Audrey Burrows added five kills. Reagan Mays handed out 11 assists. Natalie Bowser collected four blocks.
The visiting Lady Raiders dropped a 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 straight-set loss at Clearfield.
The Lady Bison got 13 kills from Ruby Singleton.
At the eight-team Brockway Tournament last Saturday, the Lady Raiders wound up 2-4 in pool play and then fell 25-11 to Bradford in a one-set knockout match in the playoffs.
In the pool play two-setters, the Lady Raiders swept Cameron County (25-20, 25-19), but were swept by DuBois Central Catholic (25-14, 25-18) and Sheffield (25-18, 25-15).
At Punxsutawney, the visiting Lady Raiders were swept 25-17, 25-19, 25-13.
Brooke Stephens had nine service points for the Lady Raiders.
Ciara Toven powered the Lady Chucks with 10 kills, while Samantha Griebel had 7. Kinsee Barnett added 5 kills Danielle Griebel recorded 28 assists, four aces and four digs for Punnxsy. Lexi Poole had four aces as well.