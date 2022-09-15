STRATTANVILLE — After a hard-fought loss at Keystone on Monday evening, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team faced another quality opponent in Punxsutawney on Tuesday at home and were swept by the Lady Chucks, 25-14, 25-19, 25-9.

“We just didn’t seem to play with any heart, desire, or energy tonight,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe, whose team fell to 1-3 going into Wednesday’s third match in as many days at Cranberry. “I felt Ansley Burke and Maddy Greeley each played a good match in their own way, but overall, we just weren’t consistent enough in all phases of the game tonight.”

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos