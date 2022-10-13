STRATTANVILLE — Using a balanced offensive attack along with a solid service game, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team beat A-C Valley in four sets, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 on Senior Night.
Jenna Dunn put away 13 kills while Alyssa Wiant added nine. Sarah Bottaro and Ansley Burke each put away six, and Maddy Greeley five.
Kendall Dunn handed out 39 assists, Abby Knapp picked up 27 digs while serving for 12 points with three aces. Kaylee Smith picked up 13 digs while serving for 10 points with three aces.
Jenna Dunn served for 13 points while Kendall Dunn served for nine points with four aces.
“Our team played with determination and grit whatever you want to call it,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “Tonight, was no different in that respect.”
C-L, which improved to 8-5, led 7-2 early on in the first set before the Falcons climbed back to within two at 9-7. With the Lions leading 10-8, Jenna Dunn served for five straight points to push the lead to 15-8. A-C Valley only closed to within four at 16-12 before C-L closed the opening set on a 9-3 run to claim the 25-15 win.
In the second set it would be A-C Valley that would take an early 7-3 lead before C-L clawed back to take a 10-9 lead. However, A-C Valley used a 6-0 run after a 10-all tie to push the lead to 16-10. C-L closed the gap to four at 17-13, but this time the Lady Falcons finished the set with an 8-7 edge to tie things up one set each with the 25-20 victory.
“We just dug ourselves too big of a hole in that second set,” said Troupe.
Things appeared to be going smoothly for C-L in the third set with C-L leading 18-14, Kendall Dunn and a teammate went diving for a ball and Dunn stayed on the floor in pain and eventually left the floor. A-C Valley battled back and eventually took a 20-19 lead. Dunn returned and C-L promptly tied the set 20-all. From there, Knapp served out the set with five straight service points to give the Lions the 25-20 set.
“When Kendall went down, we just seemed to forget how to play even though we’ve played a lot this season without her,” said Troupe. “Although part of tonight was, I wasn’t able to get Kaylee into the setters spot because I had subbed her at another position.”
In the fourth set after a service error by A-C Valley tied the score 3-3, Kaylee Smith served for four straight points to open up a 7-3 lead. A-C Valley would gain a side out to pull within 7-4, but the Lions would slowly begin to pull away to eventually claim the 25-15 victory to end the match.
“It was a night of adjustments for each team tonight,” said Troupe. “They were getting some blocks on our hitters, and we had to adjust around that.”
For A-C Valley, Lexi Ruckdeschel collected 10 kills, 13 digs, and three blocks. Jenna Stefanacci handed out 19 assists while picking up 15 digs. Mackenzie Parkes and Bella Ielase each put away six kills while Parkes added 23 digs.
The Lady Lions had their Monday match at Moniteau postponed with no makeup announced. Wednesday, they were scheduled to visit Punxsutawney. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they host Keystone and Clarion.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Kane sweeps Brookville
At Brookville, Kane spoiled Senior Night for the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team, sweeping the hosts, 25-8, 25-13, 25-16.
Julie Monnoyer led the Lady Raiders (2-13) with four kills and a block. Brielle Ross served and ace.
The Lady Raiders honored seniors Ross, Reggan Olson and Brooke Stephens prior to the varsity game. Brookville won the JV match in straight sets.
Brookville visits St. Marys Thursday. Saturday is the team’s trip to the JV tournament at Elk County Catholic before next Tuesday’s trip to DuBois. Next Thursday’s match at home with Brockway was postponed to a date to be announced and the schedule wraps with next Saturday’s trip to the Elk County Catholic Invitational.
In other matches:
SATURDAY, Oct. 8
C-L wins Kane Tourney
At Kane, the Lady Lions went 9-1 overall counting pool play and won the 10-team Kane Tournament.
C-L won its pool that also included Kane, Moniteau, Eisenhower and Smethport. It beat Redbank Valley and then Kane for the title with one-set wins.
The other pool included Redbank Valley, St. Marys, Otto-Eldred, Cranberry and Youngsville.
THURSDAY, Oct. 6
Punxsy sweeps Brookville
At Brookville, Kinsee Barnett’s 11 kills and three service aces helped pace the Lady Chucks to a straight set, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 on Pink Night for cancer awareness last week.
Samantha Griebel and Ciara Toven finished with eight and seven kills respectively while Danielle Griebel finished with 28 set assists and 16 digs as the Lady Chucks improved to 6-7.
Brookville got six kills from Jullie Monnoyer. Reggan Olson had a strong night serving, 14 points over the first two sets including nine in the first set.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5
Brookville falls at Ridgway
At Ridgway, the Lady Raiders lost to the hosts in five sets, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 25-21, 6-15.
Julie Monnoyer had six kills and Reggan Olson finished with three kills.