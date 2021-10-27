Both Brookville and Clarion-Limestone volleyball teams start the postseason this week in separate brackets.
Wednesday night at home, it’s a rare home playoff game for the 7-9 Lady Raiders, who host Punxsutawney in what’s a third matchup this year in the District 9 Class 2A first round. It’s a six-team bracket with No. 1 seed Keystone and No. 2 seed Redbank Valley getting byes to the semifinals next Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders grabbed the No. 3 seed and host the No. 6 Lady Chucks. In their two regular-season matchups, Punxsutawney took the first meeting at home (25-14, 25-22, 25-20) on Sept. 16 while Brookville won at home (26-24, 25-22, 26-24) on Oct. 14.
Redbank Valley, which beat both Brookville and Punxsutawney in their single matchups earlier, awaits the winner next Tuesday at home at 6:30 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Kane hosts No. 5 Karns City in the other preliminary round matchup Wednesday with the winner traveling to No. 1 seed Keystone next Tuesday.
The final is set for next Thursday at a site to be determined.
Last year, Redbank Valley topped Keystone for the Class 2A title.
Thursday, Clarion-Limestone (11-2) takes its seven-game winning streak and No. 5 seed to No. 4 Johnsonburg in a quarterfinal matchup starting at 6:30 p.m.
It’s an 11-team bracket with three games starting things in the preliminary round on Tuesday with No. 11 Northern Potter visiting No. 6 Cranberry, No. 10 Ridgway traveling to No. 7 Coudersport and No. 8 Otto-Eldred hosting No. 9 A-C Valley.
Also on Thursday, the Northern Potter/Cranberry winner visits No. 3 Oswayo Valley, the Ridgway/Coudersport winner visits No. 2 Elk County Catholic and the A-C Valley/Otto-Eldred winner makes the trip to defending state champion and top-seeded Clarion.
Next Tuesday’s semifinal round would put the C-L/Johnsonburg winner very likely on the road at Clarion. Next Thursday’s final is also at a site to be determined.
Advancing to the PIAA Championships are the just the champion in Class 2A and the finalists in Class 1A. States begin No. 9, the brackets back to the traditional 16-team setup.
SATURDAY, Oct. 23
Lady Raiders at
ECC Tourney
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders finished 2-8 in pool play and didn’t advance to the knockout round at last Saturday’s 12-team tournament.
The Lady Raiders swept Bradford (25-22, 25-13), but were swept by ECC (14-25, 21-25), A-C Valley (19-25, 21-25), Coudersport (15-25, 17-25) and Otto-Eldred (17-25, 19-25).
West Branch, the other pool winner, beat Johnsonburg in a three-set final, 25-22, 25-27, 15-9.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20
Lady Raiders sweep
Clearfield
At home in their regular-season final, the Lady Raiders turned around another early-season loss, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team swept visiting Clearfield, 28-26, 25-23, 25-18.
That finished the regular-season schedule at 7-9 for the Lady Raiders, who closed the season with wins in four of its last five games, three of those wins against teams it lost to the first time around earlier in the schedule — St. Marys, Punxsutawney and now Clearfield which swept them back on Sept. 11.
The Lady Raiders also flipped a loss into a later win with a three-set victory over Bradford at home on Sept. 30 after losing to the Owls on the road in five sets on Sept. 9.
Brookville got a balanced effort as Julia Bailey and Reggan Olson led the attack at the net with five kills apiece. Bailey finished with two aces and two blocks as well while Olson served three aces. Ashton Pangallo served five aces while finishing with three kills.
The Lady Raiders won the junior varsity match in three sets, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13, to finish the season 11-5.