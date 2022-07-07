WARREN — It was a game filled with close plays and ultimately heartbreak for Brookville in a 4-3 loss to Warren in last Thursday’s Little League Baseball All-Star game.
Brookville led 3-2 after three innings, with Warren scoring a pair of runs in the fourth inning to take a lead it didn’t relinquish, ending the 11-12’s season with a 1-2 record.
With the score tied at 1-1 in the third, Cody Householder, standing on third after he led off the inning with a single, caught the defense napping, scampering home to make it a 2-1 game. Later in the inning, Landon Smith scored on a wild pitch to give Brookville a 3-1 cushion.
Warren got a run back in the third on Wesley Wilcox’s RBI single. Warren’s Broc Bryan hit a ball that was originally ruled a two-run home run, but upon review, was reversed to a ground-rule double after the umpires confirmed it bounced in a hole beneath the fence.
In the fourth, Warren’s Aaron Shene hit an RBI triple and scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error on the same play.
Brookville threatened in both the fifth and sixth, but couldn’t break through. Householder struck out with one out, but reached first after the ball went to the backstop. The throw to first sailed into right field, allowing Householder to go to third, but the umpires ruled he failed to touch second base and he was called out.
In the seventh, Liam Whitling hit a two-out single and Isaiah Campbell reached via error to put runners on second and third. Bryan was able to get a strikeout to end the game.
Owen Weaver was the tough-luck loser, going all five innings for Brookville and allowing two earned runs six hits, and two walks while striking out seven.
Householder finished 2-for-3 with two runs, while Weaver was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Tanner Stuart went four innings to get the win for Warren, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. Bryant tossed the final two innings in relief, striking out four.
Next up for Warren is another elimination game at home next Wednesday against Kane, which dropped into the losers’ bracket with a 13-11 loss to St. Marys.