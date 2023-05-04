Weather more suited for March blew through the region this week and played havoc with the spring sports schedule, even track and field.
For Brookville, that meant its tri-meet with Clearfield and DuBois on Tuesday was canceled with its junior high home meet moved to Thursday.
That means just two more regular-season dates for Brookville before the postseason begins with a dual meet at Port Allegany next Tuesday and the Redbank Valley Invitational Thursday.
The District 9 Class 2A Championships are once again in Brookville on May 19.
Clarion-Limestone was scheduled to visit North Clarion Thursday before its last event at the Redbank Valley Invitational next week.
Both Brookville and C-L were at last Saturday’s City of Hermitage Invitational hosted by Hickory High School.
Here’s a roundup of last week’s events:
SATURDAY, April 27
Brookville, C-L at Hickory
At the City of Hermitage Invitational that featured mostly District 10 teams, 21 girls and 23 boys. The Brookville boys were sixth and C-L boys 13th while the Brookville girls finished 12th. The C-L girls didn’t score with a top-eight finish.
The only wins from either team came from C-L’s Ryan Hummell, who doubled with titles in both the javelin (167 feet, 1 inch) and discus (134 feet, 10 inches), and the Lady Raiders’ 4x100-meter relay of Kaida Yoder, Julie Monnoyer, Autumn Walter and Hannah Geer that crossed the line in 52.97 seconds.
The Raiders got a runner-up finish from freshman Hayden Freeman in the 400 dash (52.24). Freeman also teamed up with Daniel Turner, Nick Shaffer and Jacob Murdock on the third-place 4x100 relay (45.44), and Jack Gill, Turner and Murdock on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:40.57).
Gill turned in a third in the 800 run (2:02.86) and ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x800 relay (8:25.4) with Brady Means, Brad Fiscus and Ty Fiscus.
Also scoring were Ty Fiscus and Means who were 7-8 in the 800 run as well as Brayden Ross who was seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus. In the javelin, Jesse Lucas and Kellan Haines were sixth and seventh.
For the Lady Raiders, Monnoyer was fifth (17.34) and Geer (17.71) was eighth in the 100 hurdles while Geer finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (51.53).
The 4x800 relay of Samantha Whitling, Brenna McGranor, Anna Fiscus and Erika Doolittle finished fourth in 10:48.4.
For the Lady Lions, the top finishes came from Adisen Jackson who was 14th in the 1,600 and 15th in the 800 run.
WEDNESDAY, April 24
Karns City sweeps C-L
At the C-L Sports Complex, both C-L teams lost to Karns City, 114-34 for the boys and 135-15 for the girls.
The Lions got wins from Ryan Hummell in the javelin (151 feet, 11 inches) and discus (123 feet, 3 inches) along with a second in the shot put.
Jack Monnoyer was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. Finishing second were Ethan Palmer in the high jump, Jason Megnin in the 3,200 run, John Burke in the 200 dash and Kullen Buzza in the 300 hurdles.
Adisen Jackson was the Lady Lions’ lone winner, taking the 800 run (2:40.9) while finishing second in the 1,600 run.
Olivia Radaker was runner-up in the 400 dash with Madison Aaron finished third in the 300 hurdles, Rorie Dougherty third in the 3,200 run and Zoey Ferguson third in the high jump.