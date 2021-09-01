As of Tuesday night, the Central Clarion Wildcats football team will have a bye week.
One week after scrambling to replace Punxsutawney with Slippery Rock, the Wildcats learned Monday that Moniteau was canceling their scheduled Large School Division matchup this Friday night in West Sunbury.
Like last week with Punxsutawney and the week before when the Wildcats were set to scrimmage Redbank Valley, COVID-19 concerns forced the scheduling cancellation.
The scrimmage concern was with the Wildcats, last week was with the Chucks — Tuesday’s girls’ golf match at Pinecrest Country Club did not have a Punxsutawney team present also due to COVID-19 concerns — and this week it’s Moniteau’s turn to be felled by apparently enough players to scratch the game.
Apparently, Moniteau’s foe from last week in Kane, which beat the Warriors 21-6, was not affected by anything and the Wolves appear to be scheduled to play at Ridgway Friday.
Meanwhile, the Raiders had six players out of last week’s game at home against Bradford and it’s not known how many are back for this week’s trip to DuBois.
How the un-played Large School games involving Central Clarion might figure into determining a league champion is anyone’s guess. The league has not made any announcement regarding that process.
So next up for the Wildcats appears to be a trip to Karns City on Sept. 10.
Brookville heads to DuBois for the third meeting with the Beavers in the past two seasons. Last year thanks to the altered schedule with the IU9 Bubble and smaller regular-season schedule that forced regional teams to match up more often, the Raiders swept the Beavers last year in a rare setup, 42-28 at home in the season-opener and 35-13 at DuBois in the final regular-season game.
DuBois still leads the all-time series, 22-9.
Last week while the Raiders were pulling away with a 36-6 win over Bradford, the Beavers dropped a 27-7 decision at Clearfield.
The Bison led the Beavers 21-0 at halftime and owned a 348-93 advantage in offensive yards as Bison quarterback Oliver Billotte threw for a touchdown and ran for two others.
For the Beavers, quarterback Austin Mitchell completed 11 of 24 passes for 66 yards. Austin Henery ran for 22 yards on 10 carries. Brycen Dinkfelt caught three passes for 32 yards.