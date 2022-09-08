TYRONE 30, BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Quarters
Brookville;0;0;0;0;—;0
Tyrone;7;7;16;0;—;30
First Quarter
T—Ronan 3 run (Romani kick), 6:24.
Second Quarter
T—Gampe 30 pass from Walk (Romani kick), 2:42.
Third Quarter
T—Safety (punt snap out of the back of the end zone), 10:21.
T—Gampe 5 pass from Walk (Romani kick), 7:16.
T—Crowell 85 interception return (Romani kick), 2:30.
;BV;T
First downs;5;12
Rushes-yards;32-95;31-99
Comp-Att-Int;5-9-1;11-17-0
Passing Yards;20;172
Total Plays-Yards;41-115;48-271
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Punts;5-29.4;2-36.5
Penalties-Yards;2-10;5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brookville: Ceriani 11-56, Weaver 16-44, Peterson 3-(-1), Beal 2-(-4). Tyrone—Hoover 8-49, Ronan 8-39, Miller 6-20, Rumberger 1-2, Buck 2-(-2), Walk 4-(-7), Team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Brookville: Noah Peterson 5-for-8, 20 yards, 1 Int.; Balzer 0-for-1. Tyrone: Walk 11-for-17, 172 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Brookville: Kunselman 3-10, Davis 1-7, Freeman 1-3. Tyrone: Gampe 6-100, Ronan 2-11, Weaver 1-24, Klein 1-21, Veres 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS — Tyrone: Crowell.
CENTRAL CLARION 29, PORT ALLEGANY 24
Score By Quarters
Central Clarion;0;7;22;0;—;29
Port Allegany;0;16;0;8;—;24
Second Quarter
P - Noah Archer 26 pass from Drew Evens (two-point conversion), 11:53.
P - Nick Wilfong 44 interception return (two-point conversion), 11:40.
C - Ashton Rex 50 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Ukert kick), 10:20.
Third Quarter
C - Drew Hotchkiss 95 kick return (Thomas Ukert kick).
C - Drew Hotchkiss 20 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Ukert kick).
C - Drew Hotchkiss 49 pass from Jase Ferguson (Noah Harrison pass from Tommy Smith).
Fourth Quarter
P - Blaine Moses 1 run (two-point conversion), 8:48.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Clarion: Braylon Beckwith 4-17, Brady Quinn 2-16, Ashton Rex 1-3, Ryan Hummell 1-1, Noah Naser 1-1, Jase Ferguson 7-(-2). Port Allegany: Drew Evens 14-79, Blaine Moses 17-56, Noah Archer 6-18, Peyton Stiles 1-(-9).
PASSING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 13-for-22, 276 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int. Port Allegany: Drew Evens 17-for-33, 165 yards, 1 TD, 3 Ints.
RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Drew Hotchkiss 4-91, Ashton Rex 2-77, Tommy Smith 3-58, Dawson Smail 3-55, Brady Quinn 1-(-5). Port Allegany: Noah Archer 9-103, Aiden Bliss 3-31, Peyton Stiles 4-26, Blaine Moses 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson, Tommy Smith, Brady Quinn, Braylon Beckwith. Port Allegany: Nick Wilfong.