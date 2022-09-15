KEYSTONE 20, BROOKVILLE 19
Score By Quarters
Brookville;13;6;0;0;—;19
Keystone;0;12;0;8;—;20
First Quarter
B - Brayden Kunselman 20 pass from Easton Belfiore (kick blocked), 6:35.
B - Noah Peterson 19 pass from Easton Belfiore (Kunselman kick), 51.7.
Second Quarter
K - Tyler Albright 49 pass from Rayce Weaver (run failed), 11:51.
K - Drew Slaugenhaupt 52 pass from Kyle Nellis (run failed), 5:33.
B - Brayden Kunselman 34 pass from Easton Belfiore (kick blocked), 1:09.
Fourth Quarter
K - Kyle Nellis 21 run (Spencer Heeter pass from Drew Keth), 6:15.
;B;K
First downs;15;12
Rushes-yards;42-119;32-145
Comp-Att-Int;10-21-1;6-12-1
Passing Yards;138;186
Total Plays-Yards;63-257;44-331
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Punts;6-30.5;4-33.5
Penalties-Yards;2-17;5-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brookville: Jackson Zimmerman 24-89, Carson Weaver 3-30, Tony Ceriani 5-4, Easton Belfiore 9-(-3), Team 1-(-1). Keystone: Kyle Nellis 14-108, Tyler Albright 8-61, Rayce Weaver 10-(-24).
PASSING — Brookville: Easton Belfiore 10-for-20, 138 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.; Noah Peterson 0-for-1. Keystone: Rayce Weaver 5-for-11, 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int; Kyle Nellis 1-for-1, 52 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Brookville: Brayden Kunselman 7-100, Noah Peterson 2-34, Truman Sharp 1-4. Keystone: Tyler Albright 4-121, Drew Slaugenhaupt 2-65.
INTERCEPTIONS — Brookville: Truman Sharp. Keystone: Drew Keth.
CENTRAL CLARION 43, UNION/ACV 6
Recommended Video
Score By Quarters
Union/ACV;0;0;0;6;—;6
Central Clarion;15;14;14;0;—;43
First Quarter
CC - Jase Ferguson 2 run (Thomas Uckert kick), 7:48.
CC - Connor Kopnitsky 50 run (Ferguson pass to Dawson Hotchkiss), 5:34.
Second Quarter
CC - Kopnitsky 4 run (Uckert kick), 6:27.
CC - Kopnitsky 1 run (Uckert kick), 1:32.
Third Quarter
CC - Brady Quinn 2 run (Uckert kick), 7:56.
CC - Dawson Smail 23 pass from Ferguson (Uckert kick), 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
UAC - Owen Bish 25 run (pass failed), 7:16.
;UA;CC
First downs;9;18
Rushes-yards;26-125;41-221
Comp-Att-Int;6-17-2;10-16-1
Passing Yards;59;187
Total Plays-Yards;43-184;57-408
Fumbles-Lost;3-3;3-1
Punts;3-31.4;2-30.5
Penalties-Yards;7-36;9-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Union/ACV: Dawson Camper 9-58, Brody Dittman 2-7, Mikey Card 7-32, Zach Cooper 1-(-3), Owen Bish 3-28, Max Gallagher 2-8, Logan Skibinski 1-(-4), Team 1-(-1). Central Clarion: Braylon Beckwith 5-25, Jase Ferguson 7-30, Connor Kopnitsky 8-83, Brady Quinn 8-35, Ashton Rex 1-8, Dawson Hotchkiss 1-18, Brady McKinley 6-20, Noah Harrison 2-6, Hunter Lechner 1-4, Jesse Siewiecki 1-1, Team 1-(-9).
PASSING — Union/ACV: Brody Dittman 5-for-15, 53 yards, 2 Ints.; Ryan Cooper 0-for-1; Owen Bish 1-for-1 6 yards. Central Clarion: Jace Ferguson 9-for-15 167 Yds, 1 TD 1 Int., Noah Harrison 1-of-1 20 Yds.
RECEIVING — Union/AC Valley: Dawson Camper 1-40, Skyler Roxbury 3-14, Ryan Cooper 1-8, Mikey Card 1-(-3). Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 5-110, Dawson Smail 3-51, Dawson Hotchkiss 1-6, Corbyn Brown 1-20.
INTERCEPTIONS: Union/AC Valley 1 (Brody Dittman), Central Clarion 2 (Jase Ferguson 2).