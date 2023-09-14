BROOKVILLE 42, KEYSTONE 20
Score by Quarters
Keystone;7;0;0;13;—;20
Brookville;7;14;28;0;—;42
First Quarter
K—Jacob Henry 35 pass from Rayce Weaver (Josh Beal kick), 7:12.
BV—Easton Belfiore 3 run (Steven Plyler kick), 3:08.
Second Quarter
BV—Sam Krug 66 pass from Easton Belfiore (Steven Plyler kick), 5:51.
BV—Jack Pete 28 pass from Easton Belfiore (Steven Plyler kick), 0:00.
Third Quarter
BV—Sam Krug 65 pass from Easton Belfiore (Steven Plyler kick), 11:49.
BV—Hayden Freeman 29 pass from Easton Belfiore (Steven Plyler kick), 8:35.
BV—Jack Pete 51 pass from Trenton Colgan (Steven Plyler kick), 4:29.
Fourth Quarter
K—Drew Keth 5 pass from Dom Corcetti (kick blocked), 10:23.
K—Eli Nellis 18 run (Josh Beal kick), 1:03.
;K;BV
First downs;14;15
Rushes-yards;37-249;25-145
Comp-Att-Int;7-15-2;10-19-1
Passing Yards;80;304
Total Plays-Yards;52-329;44-449
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Punts;3-30.7;1-36
Penalties-Yards;4-20;3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Keystone: Rayce Weaver 19-71, Eli Nellis 7-85, Jacob Henry 6-85, Dom Corcetti 2-(-9), Spencer Heeter 2-19, Drew Keth 1-(-2). Brookville: Tony Ceriani 10-63, Easton Belfiore 8-47, Sam Krug 3-37, Trenton Colgan 3-3, Team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Keystone: Dom Corcetti 5-for-11, 42 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Rayce Weaver 2-for-3, 38 yards; Drew Keth 0 of 1, 1 int. Brookville: Easton Belfiore 7-for-15, 244 yards, 4 TDs, 1 Int.; Trenton Colgan 3-for-4, 60 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Keystone: Jacob Henry 2-40, Drew Slaugenhaupt 2-26, Drew Keth 1-5, Eli Nellis 2-8. Brookville: Sam Krug 2-131, Jack Pete 3-109, Hayden Freeman 3-67, Dante Morey 1-1, Garrett Gumpher 1-(-4).
INTERCEPTIONS — Keystone: Elijah Will. Brookville: Jack Pete 2.
CENTRAL CLARION 72, UNION/ACV 0
Score By Quarters
Central Clarion;14;35;7;16;—;72
Union/ACV;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
CC - Kohen Kemmer 25 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Uckert kick), 4:54.
CC - Mason Burford 36 pass from Ferguson (Uckert kick), 2:04.
Second Quarter
CC - Brady Quinn 11 run (Uckert kick), 6:28.
CC - Hayden Hindman 19 fumble return (Uckert kick), 6:14.
CC - Dawson Smail 52 pass from Ferguson (Uckert kick), 3:53.
CC - Quinn 22 interception return (Uckert kick), 2:59.
CC - Quinn 14 pass from Ferguson (Uckert kick), :18.
Third Quarter
CC- Dawson Smail 14 pass from Ferguson (Uckert kick), 6:41.
Fourth Quarter
CC- Treyven Hooks 11 run (Alex Love run), 8:16.
CC- Ethan Rex 43 run (Brady McKinley run), 3:20.
;CC;UA
First downs;18;6
Rushes-yards;20-187;27-33
Comp-Att-Int;10-13-0;10-21-3
Passing Yards;220;109
Total Plays-Yards;33-407;48-142
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-1
Punts;1-36;5-31.2
Penalties-Yards;11-81;7-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 3-8, Noah Naser 2-16, Noah Harrison 4-54, Brady Quinn 1-11, Braylon Beckwith 1-5, Brenden Wright 1-7, Treyven Hooks 3-31, Brady McKinley 1-17, Alex Love 1-2 Ethan Rex 1-43, Team 2-(-7). Union/ACV: Logan Skibinski 4-11, Brody Dittman 2-(-10), Max Gallagher 9-11, Owen Bish 4-16, Easton Wingard 3-(-2), Michael Yerkey 1-2, Layne Curran 3-10, Team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 10-for-13, 220 yards, 5 TDs. Union/ACV: Brody Dittman 9-for-18, 93 yards, 2 Ints.; Owen Bish 1-for-3, 16 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Mason Burford 3-51, Dawson Smail 4-106, Brady Quinn 2-39, Kohen Kemmer 1-25. Union/ACV: Trey Fleming 3-78, Zach Cooper 4-8, Christian Salizzoni 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson, Brady Quinn, Charlie Hepfl.