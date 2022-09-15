It’s a home-opening Friday night for the Brookville Raiders along with a home date for the Central Clarion Wildcats as the high school football season heads into Week 4.
For the 0-3 Raiders, it’s not only their home-opener but also Senior Night as Moniteau comes to down to play under the new lights at the football field. They’ve been used already, but this will be the first varsity game for the Raiders who lost a home date with Tyrone because construction wasn’t completed.
Meanwhile, the 3-0 Wildcats face 2-1 Punxsutawney at the C-L Sports Complex.
Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
The Raiders played their best game of the season in a frustrating 20-19 loss at Keystone, but head coach Scott Park was still able to take away some positive things.
The varsity debut of quarterback Easton Belfiore was productive as he threw for three first-half TDs in the loss to the Panthers. Jackson Zimmerman ran for 89 yards on 24 carries and the Raiders got a little bit healthier.
Park hopes the trend continues against the Warriors.
“I think we definitely made big steps this week,” Park said after the Keystone game. “It sucks that we are 0-3, but in reality, you have Central Clarion at 3-0, Karns City at 1-2 and Ridgway and Kane winless, we’re still in the mix in D9 Class 2A and there’s time to get better. We have to keep plugging away and move forward. I just know how hard the kids have worked the last two weeks and I think it showed Friday night. I thought we played fairly well.
“We’ve dealt with adversity every game now.”
Moniteau opened with a 47-14 loss at St. Marys, then dropped a 15-6 decision to Elk County Catholic at home before notching its first win last Friday in a 20-12 win at Cameron County.
The Warriors are led by running back Hunter Stalker, quarterback David Dessicino and receiver Ashton Grossman. Last week against the Red Raiders, Stalker ran for 68 yards on 27 carries, but it was Logan Campbell scoring three touchdowns on runs of 33, 3 and 6 yards. Matt Baptiste also added 77 yards on eight carries. Colton Thomas and David Martino anchored the defense as Thomas had an interception and fumble recovery while Martino had eight tackles.
The Raiders were outgained last week by the Panthers, 331-257, but certainly had their best balanced offense of the season. Belfiore completed 10 of 20 passes for 138 yards with his three TDs and one interception with Brayden Kunselman catching seven passes for 100 yards.
The Raiders and Warriors meet for the 41st time with the Raiders winning the last four meetings and holding a 27-13 advantage. Last year, the Raiders beat the Warriors also at home, 39-6.
It’s one of the better matchups of the week in the district as the Wildcats look to go opposite of their 0-4 start last year with a win over a Chucks squad that gave Redbank Valley a handful in last week’s 28-14 loss to the Bulldogs at home.
Senior running back Zeke Bennett, one of the top rushers in the district, is the workhorse for the Chucks with 545 yards on 74 carries or roughly 25 carries a game with eight TDs.
Landon Martz (26-170) also gives the Chucks an option out of the backfield while quarterback Seth Moore (19-for-38, 220 yards, 2 TDs) leads the passing game with his top receiver Noah Weaver (9-145, 2 TDs).
The Chucks opened with wins over two winless teams Bradford (56-0) and Kane (37-16) before last week’s loss to Redbank Valley, which needed some key special teams plays to pull away from the Chucks.
The Wildcats ran for a season-high 221 yards in last week’s rout of Union/A-C Valley after amassing less than 200 in their first two games. It was a balanced effort led by Connor Kopnitsky’s 83 yards and three touchdowns while Jase Ferguson threw for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception.
For the season, Ferguson has passed for 750 yards, completing 30 of 53 with eight TDs and five interceptions. No Wildcat has rushed for over 100 yards so far while receivers Ashton Rex (10-403, 3 TDs), Drew Hotchkiss (6-140, 2 TDs) and Dawson Smail (7-130, 1 TD) help lead the passing attack with Ferguson.
Ryan Hummell (38) and Tommy Smith (30) lead the defense in tackles. Ferguson is up to four interceptions in what’s been a standout season on both sides of the ball for the sophomore.
The Wildcats and Chucks didn’t play last year. In 2020, the Wildcats opened the season with a 42-6 rout of the Chucks.