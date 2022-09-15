It’s a home-opening Friday night for the Brookville Raiders along with a home date for the Central Clarion Wildcats as the high school football season heads into Week 4.

For the 0-3 Raiders, it’s not only their home-opener but also Senior Night as Moniteau comes to down to play under the new lights at the football field. They’ve been used already, but this will be the first varsity game for the Raiders who lost a home date with Tyrone because construction wasn’t completed.

