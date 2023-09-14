Both Brookville and Central Clarion, coming off Week 3 wins, head on the road for Region 1 matchups this week. It’ll be the second regional game for the Raiders and Wildcats, who faced off against each other in the season-opener.
The Raiders travel to 1-2 Moniteau while the Wildcats head to Punxsutawney to take on the 2-1 Chucks. Both the Chucks and Wildcats are two of the four 1-0 teams in Region 1 play so far while St. Marys and DuBois both won their regional openers.
Four other District 9 League teams remain unbeaten at 3-0 going into Week 4 — Redbank Valley and Brockway in Region 2, and Bucktail (actually a District 4 school) and Cameron County in Region 3.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (1-2) at
Moniteau (1-2)
Coming off their first win of the season against Keystone, the Raiders head to West Sunbury to take on the Warriors who they’ve beaten six straight times dating back to their 2016 37-14 loss on the road.
The Raiders hope to get starting quarterback Charlie Krug back on the field after he missed the Panthers game. If not, Easton Belfiore would likely fill the spot again. He made his first start at QB since early last season against the Panthers and threw four TD passes while rushing for another.
For the season, the Raiders average 294 yards of offense. Krug passed for 342 yards and three TDs in the team’s first two games with Belfiore throwing for 244 yards against Keystone. Tony Ceriani (22-106) leads the team in rushing. The leading receivers are Jack Pete (8-231, 4 TDs), Sam Krug (5-154, 2 TDs) and Hayden Freeman (9-103).
The Warriors are coming off a 40-26 loss to Cameron County with their win coming in Week 2 in a 34-14 win at Elk County Catholic. They were blanked 20-0 by St. Marys in the season-opener.
Offensively, it’s nearly a 50/50 split between passing and running as quarterback Trent Beachem (20-for-47) has thrown for 356 yards with seven TDs and three interceptions. Logan Campbell (33-188, 2 TDs) and Kole Scott (25-144) are the top rushers while Ashton Grossman (4-132, 2 TDs) and Campbell (8-114, 2 TDs) are the leading receivers.
Central Clarion (3-0) at
Punxsutawney (2-1)
The Chucks gave Redbank Valley a run before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 50-27 win in New Bethlehem last week, so they could be another test for a Central Clarion Wildcats team that’s demolished three foes by a margin of 178-33, including a 72-0 rout at Union/A-C Valley last Friday night.
For the Chucks, it’s sophomore quarterback Maddox Hetrick (36-for-50, 547 yards, 5 TDs, 2 Ints.) leading the offense with Logan Martz (51-459, 6 TDs) off to a good start running the ball. Zach Presloid (12-254, 1 TD), Noah Weaver (9-178, 2 TDs) and Beau Thomas (16-163, 2 TDs) have put up strong numbers.
The Chucks started with lopsided wins over Bradford (44-0) and Kane (56-6).
Central Clarion averages 422 yards per game offensively. Quarterback Jase Ferguson (31-for-45, 11 TDs, 1 Int.) triggers the offense, adding his team-high 255 yards rushing on 27 carries with two TDs. Noah Naser (22-153, 4 TDs) is the top running back behind him in rushing yards. Ferguson’s top receiving targets are Brady Quinn (7-178, 2 TDs), Mason Burford (9-158, 3 TDs) and Dawson Smail (8-153, 3 TDs).
Defensively, Braylon Beckwith (42), Quinn (24) and Charlie Hepfl (21) are the leading tacklers.
The Wildcats have won all three matchups with the Chucks, including 45-7 last year.