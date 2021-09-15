STRATTANVILLE — It’s back to the C-L Sports Complex for the second straight year as the Brookville Raiders visit the Central Clarion Wildcats.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
While the Raiders are off to a 3-0 start, coming off a 35-6 Route 36 Trophy win over Punxsutawney at home, the Wildcats played their second game of the year in a 37-13 loss at Karns City.
The Wildcats were bottled up by the unbeaten Gremlins, who led 28-6 by halftime. Breckin Rex did rush for 99 yards on five carries with a 69-yard run, but that came on just two carries that totaled 102 yards.
Quarterback Jace Ferguson was 4-for-14 for 67 yards with an interception and he was hit for minus-29 yards on five attempts rushing, which includes sack yardage.
It’s been a weird and perhaps frustrating start to the season for the Wildcats, who lost their season-opening scheduled game with Punxsutawney, replaced it with Slippery Rock and lost 38-7.
In Week 2, their game at Moniteau was canceled due to Moniteau’s COVID-19 concerns and not replaced, and then they finally played someone originally scheduled last week with the Gremlins.
So far, they’ve averaged 264 yards of offense as Rex leads the running game with 195 yards on 16 carries with two TDs. Ferguson is 10-for-28 passes for 116 yards and three interceptions. Ashton Rex (3-66) is the leading receiver.
The Raiders have yet to play a team with a win — Bradford (0-3), DuBois (0-3), Punxsutawney (0-2) and now the winless Wildcats. They’re averaging 334 yards of offense per game as sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug has completed 48 of 72 passes for 617 yards with seven TDs and four interceptions, three of those coming in last week’s rout of Punxsutawney.
Jackson Zimmerman (23-189, 3 TDs) and Tate Lindermuth (28-102) are the leading rushers.
The big playmaker of the squad is junior Brayden Kunselman, who leads the team with 21 receptions for 382 yards and four TDs. He also has four interceptions while returning one of those for a score along with a kickoff for a TD.
Defensively, Zimmerman and Hunter Smith share the team lead with 22 tackles with Lindermuth (19), Bryce Weaver (18) and Carson Weaver (17) not far behind. Smith has five sacks with Carson Weaver weighing in with two sacks and two interceptions.
The Raiders beat Central Clarion 49-30 at the C-L Sports Complex last year.