KARNS CITY 41, BROOKVILLE 7

Score By Quarters

Karns City;0;14;7;20;—;41

Brookville;0;0;0;7—;7

Second Quarter

KC - Luke Garing 5 run (Zach Kelly kick), 11:14.

KC - Eric Booher 13 run (Kelly kick), 7:22.

Third Quarter

KC - Cooper Croyle 8 run (Kelly kick), 2:31.

Fourth Quarter

KC - Garing 14 run (Kelly kick), 9:44.

KC - Garing 5 run (kick blocked), 3:34.

B - Braiden Davis 4 run (Logan Oakes kick), 1:23.

KC - Kelly 76 kick return (Kelly kick), 1:09.

KC;B

First downs;18;5

Rushes-yards;46-306;31-126

Comp-Att-Int;4-7-0;9-24-1

Passing Yards;92;202

Total Plays-Yards;53-398;55-228

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Punts;0-0;3-36.7

Penalties-Yards;1-10;2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Karns City: Luke Garing 16-106, Jayce Anderson 12-91, Eric Booher 6-46, Nate Garing 5-10, Cooper Croyle 4-26, Micah Rupp 1-5. Brookville: Charlie Krug 14-52, Jackson Zimmerman 6-23, Tate Lindermuth 4-12, Braiden Davis 5-32, Gavin Baughman 2-7.

PASSING — Karns City: Eric Booher 4-for-7, 92 yards. Brookville: Charlie Krug 9-for-24, 102 yards, 1 Int.

RECEIVING — Karns City: Cooper Croyle 1-27, Micah Rupp 2-65. Brookville: Brayden Kunselman 2-22, Jackson Zimmerman 1-11, Cooper Shall 1-10, Tate Lindermuth 2-27, Noah Peterson 2-21, Braiden Davis 1-11.

Recommended Video

INTERCEPTIONS — Karns City: Luke Garing.

ST. MARYS 42, CENTRAL CLARION 39

Score By Quarters

Central Clarion;0;12;14;13;—;39

St. Marys;13;14;8;7;—;42

First Quarter

SM - Justin Dornisch 8 run (Christian Coudriet kick), 10:37.

SM - Justin Dornisch 3 run (kick failed), 5:40.

Second Quarter

C - Jase Ferguson 2 run, (conversion failed), 10:37.

SM - Logan Mosier 72 pass from Christian Coudriet (Coudriet run), 10:00.

C - Christian Simko 56 pass from Jase Ferguson (kick failed), 8:12.

SM - Logan Mosier 85 kick return (conversion failed), 7:48.

Third Quarter

C - Christian Simko 23 pass from Jase Ferguson (conversion failed), 10:24.

SM - Carter Chadsey 50 pass from Christian Coudriet (Charlie Coudriet run), 7:02.

C - Ashton Rex 31 pass from Jase Ferguson (Ryan Hummell run), 4:26.

Fourth Quarter

SM - Logan Mosier 82 interception return (Christian Coudriet kick), 9:54.

C - Breckin Rex 3 run (conversion failed), 6:24.

C - Ashton Rex 25 pass from Jase Ferguson (Charlie Franchino kick), 4:25.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Central Clarion: Breckin Rex 23-86, Ryan Hummell 10-69, Jase Ferguson 12-(-12), Noah Naser 1-3, Braylon Beckwith 1-(-1). St. Marys: Matt Davis 5-54, Justin Dornisch 10-32, Christian Coudriet 3-1.

PASSING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 15-for-26, 241 yards, 4 TDs, 2 Ints. St. Marys: Christian Coudriet 8-for-17, 230 yards, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Christian Simko 4-96, Ashton Rex 4-74, Dawson Hotchkiss 1-27, Ryan Hummell 4-24, Tommy Smith 2-21. St. Marys: Logan Mosier 3-128, Carter Chadsey 2-60, Charlie Coudriet 2-25, Tony Lewis 1-17.

INTERCEPTION — St. Marys: Matt Davis, Logan Mosier.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos