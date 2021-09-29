KARNS CITY 41, BROOKVILLE 7
Score By Quarters
Karns City;0;14;7;20;—;41
Brookville;0;0;0;7—;7
Second Quarter
KC - Luke Garing 5 run (Zach Kelly kick), 11:14.
KC - Eric Booher 13 run (Kelly kick), 7:22.
Third Quarter
KC - Cooper Croyle 8 run (Kelly kick), 2:31.
Fourth Quarter
KC - Garing 14 run (Kelly kick), 9:44.
KC - Garing 5 run (kick blocked), 3:34.
B - Braiden Davis 4 run (Logan Oakes kick), 1:23.
KC - Kelly 76 kick return (Kelly kick), 1:09.
KC;B
First downs;18;5
Rushes-yards;46-306;31-126
Comp-Att-Int;4-7-0;9-24-1
Passing Yards;92;202
Total Plays-Yards;53-398;55-228
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Punts;0-0;3-36.7
Penalties-Yards;1-10;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Karns City: Luke Garing 16-106, Jayce Anderson 12-91, Eric Booher 6-46, Nate Garing 5-10, Cooper Croyle 4-26, Micah Rupp 1-5. Brookville: Charlie Krug 14-52, Jackson Zimmerman 6-23, Tate Lindermuth 4-12, Braiden Davis 5-32, Gavin Baughman 2-7.
PASSING — Karns City: Eric Booher 4-for-7, 92 yards. Brookville: Charlie Krug 9-for-24, 102 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING — Karns City: Cooper Croyle 1-27, Micah Rupp 2-65. Brookville: Brayden Kunselman 2-22, Jackson Zimmerman 1-11, Cooper Shall 1-10, Tate Lindermuth 2-27, Noah Peterson 2-21, Braiden Davis 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS — Karns City: Luke Garing.
ST. MARYS 42, CENTRAL CLARION 39
Score By Quarters
Central Clarion;0;12;14;13;—;39
St. Marys;13;14;8;7;—;42
First Quarter
SM - Justin Dornisch 8 run (Christian Coudriet kick), 10:37.
SM - Justin Dornisch 3 run (kick failed), 5:40.
Second Quarter
C - Jase Ferguson 2 run, (conversion failed), 10:37.
SM - Logan Mosier 72 pass from Christian Coudriet (Coudriet run), 10:00.
C - Christian Simko 56 pass from Jase Ferguson (kick failed), 8:12.
SM - Logan Mosier 85 kick return (conversion failed), 7:48.
Third Quarter
C - Christian Simko 23 pass from Jase Ferguson (conversion failed), 10:24.
SM - Carter Chadsey 50 pass from Christian Coudriet (Charlie Coudriet run), 7:02.
C - Ashton Rex 31 pass from Jase Ferguson (Ryan Hummell run), 4:26.
Fourth Quarter
SM - Logan Mosier 82 interception return (Christian Coudriet kick), 9:54.
C - Breckin Rex 3 run (conversion failed), 6:24.
C - Ashton Rex 25 pass from Jase Ferguson (Charlie Franchino kick), 4:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Central Clarion: Breckin Rex 23-86, Ryan Hummell 10-69, Jase Ferguson 12-(-12), Noah Naser 1-3, Braylon Beckwith 1-(-1). St. Marys: Matt Davis 5-54, Justin Dornisch 10-32, Christian Coudriet 3-1.
PASSING — Central Clarion: Jase Ferguson 15-for-26, 241 yards, 4 TDs, 2 Ints. St. Marys: Christian Coudriet 8-for-17, 230 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Central Clarion: Christian Simko 4-96, Ashton Rex 4-74, Dawson Hotchkiss 1-27, Ryan Hummell 4-24, Tommy Smith 2-21. St. Marys: Logan Mosier 3-128, Carter Chadsey 2-60, Charlie Coudriet 2-25, Tony Lewis 1-17.
INTERCEPTION — St. Marys: Matt Davis, Logan Mosier.