It’s a battle of unbeatens, rematch of last year’s painful District 9 Class 2A Championship game and the first big challenge for the Brookville Raiders.
The 4-0 Raiders host the defending D9 champion Gremlins Friday night at 7 p.m. The last time the teams met, it was the Gremlins who used a 27-yard field goal from Owen Colwell with 4.7 seconds left to beat the Raiders, 16-14, at Brockway’s Varischetti Field.
It was a devastating loss for the Raiders, whose roster was whittled down to 23 players with a group of players out due to COVID-19 concerns.
But while the loss might still resonate for Raiders, it’s a new year and new setup against the Gremlins who lost key players to graduation as did the Raiders.
The preseason coaches poll among District 9 League Large School Division coaches indicated that it was St. Marys and Ridgway in the 1-2 spots as division favorites.
The Gremlins may have been overlooked, although they’ve also built a 4-0 record against four teams without a win so far — Girard (35-17), Punxsutawney (42-8), Central Clarion (37-13) and Moniteau (44-6).
Comparatively, the Raiders’ list is Bradford (36-6), DuBois (21-7), Punxsutawney (35-6) and Central Clarion (40-14).
“I would say they’re the favorites. They beat us last year,” said. Park, whose team beat the Gremlins 44-0 in the regular season. “They lost a lot too, but they’re the district champions and we need to go out and take our ‘A’ game and see what happens.”
The Gremlins, still using a familiar inside running power game, are throwing the ball a bit more with junior quarter back Erik Booher (21-for-34, 389 yards, 5 TDs, 1 Int.). But the bread and butter running game is led by seniors Jayce Anderson (37-318, 3 TDs), Luke Garing (35-246, 7 TDs) and Zach Blair (11-121, 3 TDs). Cooper Croyle (6-146, 2 TDs) is the top receiver.
“It’s a typical Karns City team and they like to run the ball, but to be honest, I think (Booher) is throwing the ball pretty good too. The bottom line is that we have to control the line of scrimmage and shut down Garing, Anderson and the others.”
The Raiders average nearly 450 yards per game offensive with sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug (65-for-93, 863 yards, 10 TDs, 4 Ints.) off to a strong start.
Brayden Kunselman (23-484, 6 TDs) is Krug’s top receiving target along with Noah Peterson (14-168, 3 TDs) and Truman Sharp (14-110, 1 TD).
Kunselman’s all-purpose yards — offensive yards plus any return yards — stands at an impressive 717 for the season. He has five interceptions on defense and two more TD returns from a kick and interception.
Jackson Zimmerman (29-240, 4 TDs) is the leading rusher and tackler on defense with 31 stops from his linebacker spot.
It’s the 40th meeting between the Raiders and Gremlins with Karns City holding a 25-12-2 series edge.
Central Clarion (0-3)
at St. Marys (3-1)
The Wildcats head north to face the Flying Dutchmen, who have won three straight since a season-opening 24-7 loss to Ridgway.
They’ve topped Bradford (30-19), DuBois (14-7) and Punxsutawney (41-21) since. In last week’s win over the Chucks, quarterback Christian Coudriet became the 14th District 9 passer to reach 5,000 career yards.
For the season, he’s completed 89 of 134 passes for 843 yards with seven TDs and three interceptions. Carter Chadsey (23-270, 2 TDs) and Logan Mosier (21-266, 3 TDs) are his top receivers with Justin Dornisch (45-186, 3 TDs) the feature back in the running game.
The Wildcats hope to get healthier after playing without a handful of starters in last week’s loss to Brookville. They also lost leading rusher Breckin Rex (27-231, 1 TD) to an injury at the end of the first half. His status isn’t certain for Friday night.
Quarterback Jase Ferguson has completed 21 of 53 passes for 279 yards with two TDs and six interceptions. His leading receivers are Christian Simko (6-114, 1 TD) and Ashton Rex (6-103, 1 TD).