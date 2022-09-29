Gunning for a 6-0 start, the Central Clarion Wildcats get a visit from Karns City while the Brookville Raiders try to rebound from a loss at DuBois back at home against St. Marys Friday night.
Both games are set to kick off at 7 p.m. The Wildcats take on the Gremlins at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
It’s now at the mid-point of the season as the Wildcats continue to solidify their position on the top of the District 9 Class 2A pedestal while the Raiders (1-4) look for wins.
Up to four teams make the playoff bracket, although only two currently have winning records with the unbeaten Wildcats and 3-2 Gremlins. The Raiders, Kane and Moniteau are all at 1-4 with Ridgway winless at 0-5.
So with the playoff rankings and pairings using a committee approach and no mathematical formula, it’s very likely that the winner of this week’s Wildcats vs. Gremlins game determines the top seed in the postseason.
Who else makes the field? That depends on whether teams decide to go with losing records most likely. The Raiders have St. Marys (4-1), winless Bradford, Karns City (3-2), Punxsutawney (2-3) and Bellefonte (1-4) remaining. Total record of those five? 10-15.
Kane has Port Allegany, Redbank Valley, Keystone, Smethport and Bradford while Moniteau has Bradford, Central Clarion, Punxsutawney, DuBois and Keystone on its schedule.
To sum up, if there’s a four-team bracket that starts play in Week 11, it won’t have four teams with winning records.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
St. Marys (4-1) at
Brookville (1-4)
It’s former Raiders head coach Chris Dworek’s fourth season with the Flying Dutchmen and his third matchup against his former team. The Dutch won last year in St. Marys, 19-14, while the Raiders took the first meeting, 42-22, back in 2019.
The Dutch are 23-10 under Dworek and they’ll challenge for a Class 3A title this year in a three-team field with Clearfield and Punxsutawney. Last week, the Dutch beat the Chucks 34-21 as quarterback Charlie Coudriet, the younger brother of graduated standout Christian from last year, threw for 200 yards and three TDs while Logan Mosier caught 10 passes for 148 yards and two TDs. Coudriet also ran for 69 yards on 11 carries with a TD.
For the season, Coudriet has thrown for 861 yards (56-for-95) with 12 TDs and six interceptions while leading the team with 335 yards rushing and five TDs. His top receivers are Mosier (27-467, 5 TDs) and Carter Chadsey (16-201, 6 TDs).
The Dutch have one of the district’s standout linemen anchoring both sides of the ball with senior Alex Lukaschunis, who has 11 tackles for losses and two sacks. Eli Rippey (42 tackles) is the top tackler.
The Raiders average 232 yards per game offensively. Quarterback Easton Belfiore has thrown for 537 yards (35-for-66) with six TDs and four interceptions. Jackson Zimmerman (75-369) is the leading rusher while Brayden Kunselman (17-253, 2 TDs) and Noah Peterson (13-171, 3 TDs) are the leading receivers.
Kunselman became the fourth Raider to reach 100 career receptions last week. He sits right on 100, which rank fourth behind Bryan Dworek (179), Ian Thrush (116) and Kyle MacBeth (107). His 1,671 career receiving yards stands at No. 3 behind Dworek (2,881) and Thrush (1,791). He’s also No. 4 on the TD catches list with 18 and No. 4 in interceptions with 14, three behind all-time leader Brad Geer.
The St. Marys-Brookville series has been a balanced one of late overall, the Dutch holding an 8-7 edge over the last 15. The Raiders own the overall series lead at 15-12.
Karns City (3-2) at
Cent. Clarion (5-0)
It’ll be the third time in two seasons these teams hook up as the Wildcats look to basically lock up what should be the top seed if they beat the Gremlins. Karns City, of course, would achieve the same most likely with a win.
Last year, the Gremlins swept the Wildcats, 35-7, in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs while beating the Wildcats 37-13 during the regular season.
Karns City started the year 0-2 with losses to DuBois (28-7) and Redbank Valley (25-15), with a major theme of those losses being affected by injured starting quarterback Eric Booher. The Gremlins have won three straight since, 28-0 over Ridgway, 14-6 in a grinder at home against St. Marys and 35-6 at home with Moniteau last week.
Booher is getting healthy. He played hurt in the opening shutout loss to DuBois, played but didn’t quarterback in the loss to DuBois or the win over Moniteau. Last week against Moniteau, Booher returned to the passing duties and completed 5 of 7 attempts for 91 yards and two TDs on connections to Micah Rupp and Cooper Coyle. Booher also ran for 58 yards on five carries, so it’ll be deeper team with options than what they started the season with as the Gremlins try to solve the unbeaten Wildcats.
For Wildcats head coach Dave Eggleton, it’ll be a shot to set the tone even more for what’s been a strong run out of the gate. They’re forcing turnovers and scoring points, averaging 38.6 points and 394 yards of offense per game.
Ferguson has completed 51 of 89 passes for 1,170 yards with 15 TDs and six interceptions. Ashton Rex (24-685, 5 TDs), Dawson Smail (9-199, 2 TDs), Tommy Smith (8-138, 3 TDs) and Drew Hotchkiss (6-140, 2 TDs) are his leading receivers. Connor Kopnitsky (36-297, 4 TDs), Brady Quinn (15-117, 4 TDs) and Ferguson (31-110, 2 TDs) are the leading rushers.
Defensively, Ryan Hummell (63), Smith (44) and Braylon Beckwith (42) are the leading tacklers. Ferguson (4) and Hummell (3) account for just over half of the team’s 13 interceptions.
The Gremlins have taken three of four meetings with the Wildcats since the co-op was initiated with that name prior to the 2020 season. The teams split their two games in 2020, the Gremlins winning the rematch in the playoffs, 34-9 after the Wildcats beat them 43-41 in the regular season.