Friday night road trips await the Brookville and Central Clarion football teams.
The Raiders take their two-game winning streak into northern Butler County to face Karns City while the Wildcats put their unbeaten record on the line against DuBois.
Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
While the Wildcats look to put the finishing touches on a top-seed finish to the regular season on the way to the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, the Raiders still have some obvious urgency in building a playoff resume.
After starting 0-3, the Raiders have won three of four games. Similarly, the Gremlins, after starting 0-2, have won four of five and last week it was a toss-up 15-13 win at home against Punxsutawney after a 26-20 overtime loss to the Wildcats two weeks ago.
Looking again at the Class 2A playoff picture, it’s still a question of how many will get in and will there be a four-team bracket, the maximum allowed out of a six-team field.
From a seeding perspective, the committee approach at this point would very likely go with the Wildcats and Gremlins in the top two spots while the Raiders (3-4), Moniteau (2-5), Ridgway (2-5) and Kane (1-6) fall below them in some order.
Sure, the Raiders are No. 3 right now, but Ridgway is building a case, winning two straight after five straight losses and one of the wins are against Keystone (26-20), a team that beat the Raiders earlier this year.
But again, it’ll depend on what school get in with losing records. The Raiders at Gremlins game will certainly factor into seeding. The Gremlins have a trip to winless Bradford and a Week 10 home date with one-loss Clearfield left.
The Raiders host Punxsutawney next week — the game was moved to Thursday here at 7 p.m. because of the shortage of officials available for District 9’s Friday night schedule — and finish with a non-Region trip to Bellefonte in Week 10. The Red Raiders are 1-6.
So the Gremlins nor the Raiders actually are guaranteed winning records at all. The winner of this game helps reach that goal, especially for the Raiders.
But keep an eye on Ridgway, which lost 28-0 to Karns City in Week 3, but started playing much better in Week 5 in a 42-33 loss to unbeaten Redbank Valley then followed that with its two wins over Keystone and Smethport. The Elkers host Brockway Friday, Union/A-C Valley in Week 9 and visit 1-6 Philipsburg-Osceola in Week 10.
A four-team playoff field is certainly in play with a few wins from the likes of the Raiders and Elkers.
And for the Wildcats and their charge for an unbeaten season, it’s a challenging finish to the schedule. Next week, it’s a trip to 5-2 St. Marys followed by a showdown in New Bethlehem at current unbeaten Redbank Valley.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Brookville (3-4) at
Karns City (4-3)
While the Raiders have gotten healthier and righted the ship somewhat, they’re still under .500 and there are no guaranteed wins on the horizon.
“That’s why we’re approaching things one game at a time,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “I don’t know if the kids are responding because they’re backs are against the wall, but I like where we’re at right now and this week will be a good test for us and a good measuring stick for us to see where we’re at.”
The Gremlins squeezed out a 15-13 win over Punxsutawney last week at home after dropping a 26-20 overtime loss to Central Clarion. They also beat St. Marys (14-6) and Moniteau (35-6), other teams that the Raiders have beaten. They started with losses to DuBois and Redbank Valley before winning four out of five.
“It’s Karns City. They are hard-nosed and we have to go down there and match the intensity and what’s impressed me the most is that they lost a lot of their line to graduation,” Park said. “They always have a good running back, at least one, and their quarterbacks are always able to manage the offense well and they can usually run along with a couple of good receivers. We just have to show up with the same mindset that we’ve had for the last two or three weeks and play defense.”
Gremlins quarterback Eric Booher started the season with an injury, but is back in the lineup as a two-way threat. He threw and ran for touchdowns last week. Micah Rupp and Nate Garing are his top receivers while Booher, Cooper Coyle, Nathan Hess and Levi Hawk make up a balanced group of rushers. Luke Cramer is another key player who has been out of the lineup since early in the season.
The Raiders average 275 yards offensively this year, but it’s been all over the place with focus and lately it’s been all about power running and the short passing game. Jackson Zimmerman (135-837, 4 TDs) is approaching a 1,000-yard season, something a Raider back hasn’t produced since Zach Vroman went for 1,819 yards in 2013.
Noah Peterson has stepped into the starting role at quarterback with Easton Belfiore injured and he’s completed 26 of 34 passes for 200 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.
Brayden Kunselman (32-373, 5 TDs) caught nine passes for 96 yards and two TDs in last week’s win over Bradford. He’s sharing some intimate company with former Raiders standout Ian Thrush on team’s all-time receiving list right now.
— The two are tied with 1,791 career yards, ranking No. 2 behind Bryan Dworek (2,881).
— Kunselman is No. 3 on the team’s all-time receptions list with 115, one behind No. 2 Thrush with Dworek also No. 1 at 179.
— Kunselman is No. 4 in career TD catches with 21, two behind Thrush and Cabe Park with Dworek No. 1 with 33.
— Kunselman has a team-high five interceptions this year and his 14 career picks rank tied for third with Tyler Ross behind No. 1 Brad Geer’s 16 and No. 2 Kyle MacBeth’s 15.
Jack Knapp (52), Bryce Weaver (42) and Carson Weaver (38) are the Raiders’ top tacklers with Peterson second behind Kunselman in interceptions with four.
The Gremlins lead the all-time series with the Raiders, 26-12-2. The Raiders have dropped the last two meetings, including 41-7 last year.
Central Clarion (7-0) at DuBois (4-3)
The Wildcats head to DuBois to face a Beavers squad that’s coming off two straight losses, including last week’s 34-27 setback to St. Marys. They were blanked 23-0 two weeks ago by Punxsutawney.
Central Clarion roughed up Punxsutawney (45-7) in Week 4 and the Wildcats offense has continued to roll along, scoring 40 or more points in five of its seven games including last week’s 46-14 rout of Moniteau.
Offensively, the Wildcats average 390 yards per game with sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson leading the way. He’s completed 77 of 139 passes for 1,581 yards with 21 TDs and nine interceptions. He’s also second on the team with 280 yard rushing and three TDs.
He certainly has help. Connor Kopnitsky (51-375, 4 TDs) leads the team in rushing while senior receiver Ashton Rex (34-886, 7 TDs) edges closer to a 1,000-yard season. Dawson Smail (16-309, 3 TDs) and Tommy Smith (11-193, 4 TDs) are other top targets.
Senior linebacker Ryan Hummell is the team’s top tackler with 91 stops to go with three interceptions. Ferguson leads the unit with four picks while Brady Quinn has three as well.
The Beavers started the season 4-1 with wins over Karns City (28-7), Brockway (27-26), Bradford (49-20) and Brookville (24-14) before their losses to the Chucks and Dutch.
Senior quarterback Com-Ron Hays is the triggerman for the Beavers offense that averages 238 yards per game. He’s completed 61 of 106 passes for 567 yards with six TDs and four interceptions. He’s the second-leading rusher with 266 yards and six TDs behind Austin Henery (59-245, 4 TDs). Nathan Kougher (13-185, 2 TDs) is the leading receiver.
The Wildcats have beaten the Beavers in their two matchups, 21-10 last year and 15-7 in 2020.