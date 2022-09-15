Connor Kopnitsky vs. Union-ACV
Buy Now

Central Clarion’s Connor Kopnitsky (9) is finally brought down by a host of Union/A-C Valley defenders during last Friday’s game. Hotchkiss led the Wildcats’ 221-yard rushing effort with 83 yards on eight carries.

 Photo courtesy of Stephanie Crissman

CLARION — Relying on its passing attack for the most part over the first two games of the season, the Central Clarion Wildcats football team this time used its ground game to the tune of five rushing touchdowns on the way to a 43-6 victory over Union/AC Valley last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.

After totaling 183 yards combined in wins over Brookville and Port Allegany to start the season, the Wildcats amassed 221 yards on the ground in the win over the Falcon Knights. Ten rushers contributed to the total, led by Connor Kopnitsky’s 83 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos