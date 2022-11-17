Running the table and winning the Region 1 title with a perfect 7-0 record, it wasn’t surprising that the Central Clarion Wildcats cleaned up in the District 9 Football League awards announced last week.
The major award winners included Dave Eggleton as Coach of the Year, Jase Ferguson Offensive Most Valuable Player and Ryan Hummell as the Defensive MVP.
Overall, the Wildcats had eight different players earned 10 spots on the all-conference team with senior Ashton Rex getting named to the team as a wide receiver, return specialist and cornerback.
Ferguson was named at quarterback while Hummell was a linebacker. Jimmy Kerr was named to the offensive line, Tommy Smith at tight end, Thomas Uckert as kicker, Coleman Slater on the defensive line and Brady Quinn at safety.
Brookville put six players on the team covering nine positions. Lineman Baily Miller earned spots on both sides of the ball and shared the Offensive Lineman of the Year award with St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler.
Brayden Kunselman and Jackson Zimmerman both landed two spots, Kunselman at safety and wide receiver and Zimmerman on the defensive line and running back. Other Raiders named were Noah Peterson at cornerback, Jack Knapp at linebacker and Bryce Weaver at punter.
REGION 1
Offensive MVP: Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion
Defensive MVP: Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Alex Lukaschunis, St. Marys
Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year: Baily Miller, Brookville and Waylon Wehler, St. Marys
Coach of the Year: Davey Eggleton, Central Clarion
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jase Ferguson, Central Clarion; Charlie Coudriet, St. Marys.
Running back/Slot back: Zeke Bennett, Punxsutawney; Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; Matthew Davis, St. Marys; Dalton Yale, DuBois.
Fullback: Justin Miller, Punxsutawney; Austin Henry, DuBois.
Wide Receiver/Slot back: Ashton Rex, Central Clarion; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Lucas Laktash, Bradford; Carter Chadsey, St. Marys.
Tight End: Tommy Smith, Central Clarion.
Offensive Line: Matthew Grusky, Punxsutawney; Jimmy Kerr, Central Clarion; Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; Baily Miller, Brookville; Tyler Hutchison, Karns City; Zachary Gallagher, DuBois; Brock Nesselhauf, DuBois.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Peyton Hetrick, Punxsutawney; Thomas Uckert, Central Clarion.
Punter: Peyton Hetrick, Punxxutawney; Bryce Weaver, Brookville.
Return Specialist: Ashton Rex, Central Clarion; Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Zach Kelly, Karns City.
DEFENSE
Line: Alex Lukashunis, St. Marys; Coleman Slater, Central Clarion; Matt Grusky, Punxsutawney; Zachary Gallagher, DuBois; Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville; David Deccisino, Moniteau; Baily Miller, Brookville; Tyler Hutchison, Karns City.
Linebacker: Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion; Matt Martino, Moniteau; Jack Knapp, Brookville; Dalton Yale, DuBois; Landon Martz, Punxsutawney; Matthew Davis, St. Marys; Lucas Wright, Karns City; Mason Nesbitt, Punxsutawney.
Safety: Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Justin Miller, Punxsutawney; Brady Quinn, Central Clarion; Logan Mosier, St. Marys.
Cornerback: Noah Peterson, Brookville; Nate Garing, Karns City; Ashton Rex, Central Clarion; Carter Chadsey, St. Marys.
HONORABLE MENTION: Cam-Ron Hays (wide receiver), DuBois; Collin Reitz (wide receiver), St. Marys; Hunter Stalker (running back).
REGION 2
Offensive MVP: Kyle Nellis, Keystone
Defensive MVP: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany
Coach of the Year: Justin Bienkowski, Port Allegany
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brayden Fox, Brockway; Drew Evens, Port Allegany.
Running back: Kyle Nellis, Keystone; Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Jendy Cuello, Brockway; Ricky Zampogna, Kane.
Fullback: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Aiden Sell, Keystone; Addison Plants, Kane.
Wide Receiver/Slot Back: Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley; Tyler Albright, Keystone; Alex Carlson, Brockway; Aiden Zimmerman, Ridgway; Tate Minich, Redbank Valley.
Tight End: Aaron Sorg, Ridgway.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Owen Clouse, Redbank Valley.
Punter: Braylon Button, Port Allegany; Bailey Crissman, Union/ACV.
Return Specialist: Tyler Albright, Keystone; Luke Zimmerman, Ridgway.
DEFENSE
Line: Brandon Ross, Redbank Valley; Miska Young, Port Allegany; Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV; Brock Champluvier, Keystone; Carson Neely, Port Allegany; Cole Henry, Keystone; Aiden Grieneisen, Brockway; Mikey Card, Union/ACV.
Linebackers: Blaine Moses, Port Allegany; Addison Plants, Kane; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Caden Adams, Redbank Valley; Aiden Sell, Keystone; Tanner Guaglianone, Brockway; Peyton Stiles, Port Allegany; Ryan Pelchy, Smethport.
Safety: Drew Evens, Port Allegany; Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley; Tyler Albright, Keystone; Dane Anderson, Kane.
Cornerback: Mason Clouse, Redbank Valley; Noah Archer, Port Allegany; Mattie Brubacker, Brockway; Tate Minich, Redbank Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION: Cole Bish (linebacker), Redbank Valley; Elijah Willis (linebacker), Keystone; Dylan Hanna (wide receiver), Brockway.
REGION 3
Offensive MVP: Noah Cherry, Elk Co. Catholic
Co-Defensive MVP: Xander Brown, Coudersport; David Anderson, Elk Co. Catholic
Offensive Lineman of the Year: David Anderson, Elk Co. Catholic
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kyle Dunn, Coudersport
Coach of the Year: Tony Gerg, Elk Co. Catholic