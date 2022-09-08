PORT ALLEGANY — Although his team was down 16-0 after allowing two touchdowns in the first 20 seconds of the second quarter at Port Allegany last Friday night, Central Clarion Wildcat head coach Davey Eggleton wasn’t concerned.
“We didn’t feel like we were really getting beat,” Eggleton said. “We were just kind of making mistakes and beating ourselves.”
Eggleton was primarily right — more on that in a minute — and his team proved him to be right running off 29 straight points before making two defensive stops in the final three minutes of the game to secure a 29-24 road victory.
“I told the guys at halftime, it’s all about how hungry we are going to be,” Eggleton said. “We were really hungry for that first win (in Week 1 vs. Brookville), how bad do we want to be 2-0?”
It was also at halftime that Eggleton had a discussion with senior Dawson Hotchkiss, a North Clarion student.
See, Hotchkiss didn’t have a great first half.
In fact, it was probably the opposite of great as he was primarily responsible for Port Allegany’s first touchdown — a pick-6 of 44 yards by freshman Nick Wilfong — when a pass went right off his hands into Wilfong’s, while also dropping a pass at the 5-yard line on what looked like it would be a touchdown on a near perfect throw from Jase Ferguson.
“I will be honest, I told Dawson Hotchkiss he didn’t have a great first half,” Eggleton said. “I said it’s time to make up for it right now. And, boy, did he.”
Did he ever.
Hotchkiss set the tone on the opening kickoff of the second half returning it 95 yards for a touchdown to cut a 16-7 halftime deficit to 16-14.
He then proceeded to score two more touchdowns on catches of 20 and 49 yards before the end of the third quarter to put Central Clarion ahead, 29-16.
“All I knew was I gave up a pick-six,” Hotchkiss said. “I got chewed out in the locker room, but I knew I had to rebound from that.”
Although the Wildcats led by two scores, Port Allegany didn’t go into the night quietly.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Blaine Moses with 8:48 left in the game got the Gators within 5, 29-24, following the two-point conversion.
It was a drive that saw quarterback Drew Evens handle most of the workload on the ground, as the senior found holes in the Central Clarion offense for chunks of yards at a time.
“They were kind of using the quarterback as a running back and basically outnumbering us,” Eggleton said. “That’s a good line with a big full back and a strong running back who can run the ball. Credit to them, they tried to capitalize on it.”
After the Moses touchdown, Port Allegany was able to make a stop around midfield when Tommy Smith dropped a slant pass that would have easily gone for at least a first down if not a touchdown with just under eight minutes to play.
The Gators then moved the ball from their own 10-yard line to the Central Clarion 30-yard line before a good defensive play by the Wildcats pushed Port Allegany back to the 38-yard line where it faced a third-and-18.
Following a timeout, Evens, under pressure, rolled to his right and threw a pass down the field that went off the hands of a leaping Gators receiver into the hands of Central Clarion’s Brady Quinn at the 20-yard line with 2:16 left.
The Wildcats, though, were forced to punt the ball away giving Port Allegany one last gasp from its own 45-yard line with 46 seconds left.
Smith, though, intercepted another pass –Central Clarion’s fourth of the game –to secure the victory.
(Brady and Tommy) are both fantastic kids,” Eggleton said. “They are great kids to coach. It doesn’t surprise me those guys are making big plays on defense.”
Port Allegany was only in a position to win the game late thanks to a couple of miscues by the Wildcats in the first half.
The first came late in the first quarter when Central Clarion had fourth down inside its own 30-yard line when it tried a fake punt. But Ashton Rex was stopped a yard short of the sticks at the 29-yard line setting up a short field for the Gators.
Port Allegany took advantage of the short field scoring on a 26-yard Drew Evens to Noah Archer touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter (11:53) to go ahead 8-0.
Just 13 seconds later it was 16-0 when Wilfong picked off the pass off Hotchkiss’s hands and went the distance.
But Central Clarion righted the ship on its next possession as Ferguson found Rex with a 50-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-7 with 10:20 to go before halftime.
“That was huge,” Eggleton said. “It was a big play. We knew our athletes kind of had the advantage, and I think it showed at times.”
Ferguson was 13 of 22 for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception with Hotchkiss catching four passes for 91 yards and the two scores..
Rex had two catches for 77 yards and a score, while Smith had three catches for 58 yards and Dawson Smail three for 55. Smail caught a 36-yard pass on third-and-35 from the Central Clarion 10-yard line that set up the third Hotchkiss touchdown.
What the Wildcats couldn’t do was run the ball, as they were limited to 32 yards on 17 carries by the Port Allegany defense.
Port Allegany was more balanced on offense gaining 144 on the ground and 165 through the air. Evens carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards with Moses rushing 17 for 56 yards and the touchdown. Evens was also 17 of 33 passing for 165 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions.
Archer caught nine passes for 103 yards and the score and added 18 yards rushing.