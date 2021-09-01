SLIPPERY ROCK — A strong second quarter helped Slippery Rock come away with a 38-7 victory over the Central Clarion Wildcats on last Friday evening at Troy Alan Stadium.
Going into the week, both teams thought they were going to be playing different opponents as Central Clarion was slated to host Punxsutawney while Slippery Rock was to host Fort LeBoeuf. But both the Rockets and Wildcats were left to find new dance partners because of COVID-19 concerns at the other schools.
Central Clarion’s lone scrimmage at home against Redbank Valley was also scrapped due to COVID-19 issues at Central Clarion.
“We found out at about 8 this morning that we weren’t going to play Punxsutawney and then about 8:30 we got the call that Slippery Rock wants to play,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton after Friday’s loss. “I said we should do it because we didn’t have a scrimmage last week and I didn’t want our kids to have two weeks with no game action.”
Things seemed to start off well for Central Clarion as defensively it stopped Slippery Rock on their opening drive and forced a punt. After the punt the Wildcats took over at their own 42. Eight plays later, Central Clarion faced a second down from the Rockets’ 9. Quarterback Ryan Hummell attempted a run up the middle, but the ball was knocked out of his hands near the goal line and a Slippery Rock player recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback to end the scoring threat.
“Slippery Rock went through the same thing we did,” said Eggleton. “We came out strong and drove right down the field and had that fumble which was a big momentum killer for us.”
The Rockets went on to score the game’s first 38 points and enacted the Mercy Rule when Shane Thompson’s 66-yard run just under two minutes into the fourth quarter put the Rockets up 38-0.
The Wildcats scored on Hummell’s 3-yard run with 5:57 remaining to set the final.
The Rockets outgained the Wildcats by a little, 309-271, but the Wildcats turned the ball over four times compared to zero for Slippery Rock.
Breckin Rex led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 94 yards on 11 carries, Noah Nasar added 42 yards on 11 carries, and Ryan Hummell added 34 yards on seven attempts his TD run.
Quarterback Jace Ferguson finished 6-of-14 passing for 50 yards with two interceptions. Hummell caught three passes for 23 yards.
Thompson paced Slippery Rock on the ground with 92 yards on seven carries with a score. Galcik added 56 yards on six attempts with a score.
Quarterback William Mokel finished 8-of-16 passing for 140 yards with two touchdowns.
John Sabo caught three passes for 81 yards with a score while Thompson caught two passes for 38 yards with a score.
“We had some penalties that kept their drives going tonight,” said Eggleton. “They didn’t really gash our defense; I mean they had maybe three or four big plays which basically told the story. We know where we’re at and what we need to do. We have to raise our level of play to try and get better next week.”
The Rockets opened the game’s scoring in the second quarter with two touchdowns and a field goal. Mokel connected with Sabo on a 24-yard touchdown pass 43 seconds into the quarter.
Slippery Rock appeared to score again on an interception return by Sal Mineo of 44 yards, but the Rockets were called for a penalty on the return and ended up starting the drive at the Wildcats 29-yard line. Four plays later, Mokel connected with Shane Thompson on a one-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead with 8:22 to play in the second.
Kingerski added a 43-yard field goal with 1:40 left in the half for a 17-0 halftime lead.
Central Clarion managed just two first downs on four offensive drives in the quarter. Slippery Rock held a 203-87 advantage in yardage for the first half.
Things didn’t start out much better for the Wildcats in the third quarter as they were forced to punt after three plays.
Two more scored in the third quarter hiked the Rockets’ lead to 31-0. A roughing the punter penalty allowed Slippery Rock to maintain possession and turned it into points with Mokel’s 6-yard TD run to push the lead to 24-0 at the 5:58 mark of the third.
“That was just a case if the guy dives six inches shorter he might have blocked the kick and we’d have had the ball deep in their end instead we got a penalty and kept the drive going for them,” said Eggleton. “I really can’t fault my kid for trying to make a play there.”
Slippery Rock then recovered a fumble and returned it 19 yards to the Central Clarion 23. Brett Galick caught two passes for 14 yards before carrying the ball the final nine yards for a touchdown to put the score at 31-0 after three quarters.
Thompson finished the scoring for the Rockets early in the fourth on a 66-yard run to put the running clock into effect at the 10:21 mark.