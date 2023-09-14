RIMERSBURG — Brady Quinn’s big second quarter helped spark the Central Clarion Wildcats to a lopsided 72-0 victory over Union/AC Valley last Friday night.
With the Wildcats already up 14-0 going into the second, Quinn scored three of his team’s touchdowns in the second. He rushed for an 11-yard score, returned an interception 22 yards and caught a 10-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jase Ferguson.
Dawson Smail caught a 52-yard touchdown pass while Hayden Hindman returned a fumble 19 yards for the fifth TD of the quarter which gave Central Clarion a 49-0 halftime lead.
Three more touchdowns in the second half and the Wildcats hiked their season points advantage to 178-33 in their three wins.
“We really controlled the line of scrimmage and when that happens good things happen defensively,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton, whose team visits Punxsutawney Friday. “I thought Union/AC Valley came out and played hard for much of that first quarter and even through the first part of the second. I felt we just wore them down and in that second quarter we got rolling and ran away with it.”
The Wildcats outgained the Falcon Knights, 407-142. Ferguson was efficient again, completing 10 of 13 passes for 220 yards and five TDs with and interception on defense. Smail caught four passes for 106 yards with two TDs.
The Falcon Knights punted twice while Central Clarion punted on its opening drive of the contest.
After the second Union/AC Valley punt, the Wildcats took over at the Falcon Knights’ 30 following a 41-yard punt return by Ferguson. Two plays later, Ferguson tossed the first of his five TDs to Kohen Kemmer from 25 yards out. Thomas Uckert then made the first of eight point-after kicks for a 7-0 lead at the 4:54 mark of the first.
Ferguson then intercepted a Brody Dittman pass to set Central Clarion up at the Falcon Knights’ 47. Three plays later, Ferguson threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Mason Burford for a 14-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.
Union/AC Valley then put together its most sustained drive, moving the ball from its own 25 to the Central Clarion 11 before being stopped on downs. The Falcon Knights actually got the ball to the Wildcats one, but a penalty backed the ball to the 11. Dittman connected on a 63-yard pass play to Trey Fleming, by far their biggest play of the game.
Five plays after the Wildcats took possession, Quinn scored on an 11-yard run for a 21-0 lead at 6:28.
Hindman then picked up a fumble on the Falcon Knights’ first play of their next possession and ran the 19 yards for the TD at the 6:14 mark for a 28-0 lead.
After another Union/ACV punt, this time Smail caught a 52-yard pass from Ferguson on the second play from scrimmage for a 35-0 lead at the 3:53 mark.
Quinn then returned his interception at 2:59, bumping the lead to 42-0. Quinn finished off the first half scoring with his 10-yard reception for the 49-0 halftime lead.
Noah Harrison led the Wildcats ground game with 54 yards on four carries.
“We ran the ball enough to keep them honest,” said Eggleton. “When you have the weapons we have , I can’t handcuff my quarterback in utilizing those weapons.”
Central Clarion received the second half kickoff and Smail capped a six-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown reception at the 6:41 mark for a 56-0 lead.
Treyvon Hooks scored on an 11-yard run while Ethan Rex, despite fumbling the snap, raced 43 yards for the final touchdown. Each two-point conversion was successful with an Alex Love run and a Brady McKinley run to set the final score.
For the Falcon Knights, Dittman completed 9 of 17 passes for 94 yards with two interceptions. Owen Bish competed 1 of 3 passes for 18 yards with an interception. Fleming caught three passes for 80 yards.
Central Clarion held Union/A-C Valley to just 23 yards rushing on 28 attempts. Logan Skibinski, Max Gallagher, and Layne Curran each rushed for 11 yards.