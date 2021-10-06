CLARION — A fumble recovery on the opening kickoff and three interceptions were the keys to success in a 34-26 Homecoming victory for Central Clarion over Kane last Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
And it was the Wildcats’ first win of the season. They’ll take a 1-4 record into this Friday’s game against Ridgway also at Memorial Stadium.
“It feels really great for these guys to get a win,” said Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton. “Hopefully, we can keep this going and string something together.”
The Wildcats began their takeaway parade by recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff of the game at the Kane 25-yard line.
Five plays later, quarterback Jase Ferguson was flushed out of the pocket and found room around the left side as he ran for a 20-yard touchdown at the 9:45 mark.
It was the first of four TDs that the freshman Ferguson had a hand in as he threw for three along with completing 10 of 19 passes for 241 yards with an interception.
“We told Jase there was nothing like being thrown in there at quarterback against a couple of really good teams those first couple of weeks,” said Eggleton. “Last week he played well in the second half, and it carried into tonight. He’s been progressively getting better and maturing each week. We know we have the athletes who if we can get them the ball that they can do things with it.”
The Wildcats forced a Kane punt, then after stalling on downs at the Kane 19, they came up with a Wolves turnover on Breckin Rex’s interception, which he returned 30 yards for a touchdown and the Wildcats led 13-0 with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
“We haven’t really forced many turnovers all season and tonight we got a few and took advantage of them,” said Eggleton. “The recovery of the kickoff and the great pick six for Breckin (Rex) really got us rolling. Overall, I was pleased with our effort. Don’t get me wrong, we still have things we need to fix, but this was a great win for this group of guys.”
Kane used up the rest of the quarter moving from their own 34 to the Wildcats three yard line on nine plays and on the third play of the second quarter, Addison Plants scored from five yards out to get within 13-6.
The Wildcats answered quickly by using just five play to extend the lead. The drive was capped by a 40-yard TD pass from Ferguson to Christian Simko, who caught five passes for 160 yards and two TDs. The Wildcats were up 20-6 by the 9:45 mark of the second quarter.
Kane answered right back with a TD on the ensuing possession with Harley Morris throwing a 31-yard pass to Sam Lundeen with 8:52 left in the half.
Kane nearly scored again before intermission, but Ryan Hummell intercepted Morris at the Wildcats’ 2 with two seconds left before halftime.
Central Clarion continued its momentum in the second half, needing just five plays after the opening kickoff of the second half to increase the lead once again.
Breckin Rex caught a 10-yard pass on first down and a facemask penalty tacked on 15 more yards to the play. Later on a fourth down play, Ferguson connected with Ashton Rex, who made a nice over the shoulder catch for a 42-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up 27-14 with still 10:23 left in the third.
But Kane answered again with 13-play drive which started at its own 32 and ended on a Plants 4-yard TD run. The two-point pass failed, and the Wildcats still held a 27-20 lead.
On the play prior to the touchdown, quarterback Harley Morris fumbled the snap but gained three yards on the play. However, he would get injured on the play and wouldn’t return.
Two plays into the fourth quarter, Simko intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop a Kane scoring threat.
The Wildcats took advantage as four plays after the interception, Ferguson connected on a 72-yard touchdown pass to Simko in which he was able to shake out of an ankle tackle and scamper the final 15 yards for the score and a 34-20 lead with 9:16 to play after Charlie Franchino’s point-after kick.
The Wolves’ Ricky Zampogna, who took over for Morris at quarterback after the injury, scored on a five-yard run late in the game. The two-point run failed which kept the score 34-26 with just 1:52 remaining.
Central Clarion recovered the kickoff and gained one first down before running out the clock to seal the win.
Breckin Rex led Central Clarion with 49 yards rushing on 14 attempts while Ryan Hummell added 30 yards on nine carries. Ashton Rex added two catches for 61 yards with a score.
Morris led the Kane ground game with 76 yards on 10 attempts. Zampogna carried 15 times for 67 yards while Plants added 54 yards on 12 carries. Morris finished 7-of-19 passing for 102 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Zampogna finished 2-of-5 for 61 yards with an interception.