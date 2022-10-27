ST. MARYS — In a game filled with turnovers, four by each team, it was the unbeaten Central Clarion Wildcats that did the most with the opportunities in a 48-27 win at St. Marys last Friday night.
The biggest of those turnovers was a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tommy Smith with 40 seconds left in the first half. The huge defense play came on the heels of a 16-yard touchdown catch by Smith that turned a 14-13 Wildcats lead into a 28-13 advantage in a span of 12 seconds.
Central Clarion pushed that advantage to 34-13 late in the third quarter on a 51-yard touchdown catch by Ashton Rex, then held off a comeback bid by the Dutchmen in the fourth quarter to improve to 9-0.
Rex had a big game for the Wildcats, hauling in eight catches for 169 yards and two second-half scores. Central Clarion quarterback Jase Ferguson completed 16 of 24 passes for 282 yards with three TDs but also threw three interceptions.
Central Clarion finished with a 426-276 advantage in total yards, with St. Marys doing most of its damage through the air as Charlie Coudriet was 17 of 38 for 230 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.
Collin Reitz led the Dutch receivers with seven grabs for 141 yards and two TDs, while Carter Chadsey had eight catches for 72 yards and a pair of scores.
St. Marys (6-3) put together a strong opening 20 minutes and led 13-7 late in the second quarter before Central Clarion grabbed all the momentum right before the half.
That proved to be St. Marys’ final lead of night, as Central Clarion found the end zone three times in the final four minutes of the half top swing the momentum in its favor.
Kopnitsky started that strong closing stretch with a 28-yard touchdown run, then after a St. Marys punt, Ferguson found Smith to make it 21-13 with 52 seconds remaining until the half.
St. Marys elected not to sit on the ball starting at its own 22, and Smith made the Dutch pay as he picked off a Coudriet pass and returned it 22 yards on the first play to make it a 28-13 game at the break.
The teams traded punts to open the third quarter, then Braylon Beckwith picked off Coudriet on St. Marys’ second possession of the second half.
Bandy promptly dropped Ferguson for a 6-yard sack, but Ferguson hit Rex on a middle screen on the ensuing play and he sprinted 51 yards to pay dirt. Thomas Uckert’s point-after kick put Central Clarion up 34-13 with 4:22 left in the third.
St. Marys then took advantage of a turnover around the quarter change after Coudriet picked off Ferguson late in the third. The Dutch needed just four plays to go 69 yards.
Matt Davis jump-started the drive with a 14-yard run, while Coudriet went for six on the final play of the third after avoiding a sack. Reitz then outjumped a defender for a 32-yard catch down the middle of the field before hauling in a 17-yard touchdown, his second of the night. Surra’s kick pulled St. Marys within 15 at 34-19.
Any momentum St. Marys built was quickly taken away, though, as Ferguson hit Rex on a deep ball for a 62-yard touchdown in the Wildcats’ ensuing possession.
St. Mary put up one more score following a Chadsey interception near midfield. A 35-yard catch by Reitz gave St. Marys first-and-goal at the Wildcats’ 6. Coudriet hit Chadsey for a score on the next play, with Surra’s kick putting the score at 41-27 with 5:28 to play.
That’s as close as the Dutchmen got, as Kopnitsky tacked on a 1-yard TD run with 1:07 to play to set the final score.
St. Marys will not play a Week 10 game this week and will enter the D9 Class 3A playoffs that’ll likely including Clearfield and Punxsutawney.