CLARION — In a win that likely secured the top seed for the District 9 Class 2A playoffs and kept an unbeaten season alive, the Central Clarion Wildcats outlasted Karns City for a 26-20 overtime win last Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
After recovering a fumble by Karns City quarterback Eric Booher in the first possession of overtime, the Wildcats finished things off by scoring on their turn from the 10 when Ryan Hummell found the end zone on an 8-yard run.
That’s 6-0 now for the Wildcats, who host Moniteau Friday once again at Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats never trailed, but it was literally a back-and-forth struggle that saw teams alternate touchdowns from the start until the OT winner. The Gremlins forced extra time when Booher hit Nate Garing with a 40-yard TD pass with 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Colson Ritzert secured the 20-20 tie with a point-after kick.
The Wildcats got a big game from sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson, who completed 16 of 30 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 138 yards on 17 carries.
Ferguson’s 19-yard TD pass to Rex, their second scoring hookup of the game, put the Wildcats up 20-13 at the 2:58 mark of the third quarter after the point-after kick was blocked.
Less than two minutes into the game, Ferguson and Rex connected for a 47-yard TD pass. The Gremlins (3-3) tied it up less than four minutes later on Levi Hawk’s 2-yard run.
The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead into intermission after Ferguson’s 8-yard run with 1:05 left in the second quarter.
Central Clarion outgained Karns City, 435-228. Rex caught four passes for 108 yards. For Karns City, Booher completed 6 of 16 passes for 137 yards while rushing for 38 yards on nine attempts. Garing caught four passes for 106 yards.
The Gremlins never got their running game going as they were limited to 91 yards on 28 attempts.
Both of Ferguson’s interceptions were grabbed by the Gremlins’ Cooper Coyle.