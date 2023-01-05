Several District 9 football players, including a handful from area teams Central Clarion and Brookville, were honored on one or both all-state football publications last week.
The two lists are from the PA Sports Writers, a descendant of The Associated Press All-State teams, and the Pennsylvania Football News, which can be found on pafootballnews.com.
For Central Clarion, all of its all-state players were from the PA Football News on the Class 2A First or Second teams.
The D9 champion Wildcats were headed by sophomore quarterback/defensive back Jase Ferguson, who was one of two offensive athletes on the First Team, and senior receiver Ashton Rex.
Brookville’s Noah Peterson was a First Team pick at cornerback while Central Clarion’s Ryan Hummell was a Second Team selection at middle linebacker.
Ferguson threw for 2,727 yards, completing 132 of 235 passes with 33 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. His dual threat capability included 521 yards rushing and seven touchdowns as well.
Of course, Rex was Ferguson’s top receiving target after hauling in 63 aerials for 1,556 yards for a whopping 24.7 yards per reception to go along with 13 touchdowns. Rex’s career ended with 84 receptions for 2,001 yards and 18 TDs.
Ferguson still has two more seasons to go and he’s already at 4,347 yards with 51 TD passes.
Hummell led the Wildcats defense with 154 tackles — 26 solo and 128 assists — with 15.5 going for losses while also intercepting four passes. Along with Ferguson’s team-high six, Hummell helped the Wildcats intercept 22 passes.
Peterson’s two seasons as a varsity football player and his nine interceptions this year got him the all-state recognition that also included recognition from the PA Football Writers. He helped lead a Raiders defense that intercepted 27 passes, returning one for a touchdown in the playoff win over Karns City.
His value to the Raiders carried over to the offensive side of the ball as the converted receiver helped resurrect a struggling season due to injuries at quarterback and wound up passing for 818 yards, completing 70 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 207 yards and two TDs. He also caught 13 passes for 179 yards and three TDs before changing positions.
The PA Football News named Westinghouse’s Donta Green the Class 2A Coach of the Year and Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wislowski Player of the Year.
In Class 1A for the PA Football News, District 9 had two First Team selections in Port Allegany middle linebacker Blaine Moses and Keystone slotback/halfback Tyler Albright. Second-Teamers were Port Allegany Offensive Athlete Noah Arher and defensive end Miska Young, Brockway receiver Alex Carlson and offensive guard Reese Yahner, Redbank Valley slotback/halfback Tate Minich and long-snapper Carsen Rupp, and Curwensville quarterback Dan McGarry.
Steel-High’s Alex Erby was Player of the Year while Union-New Castle’s Kim Neidbala was Coach of the Year.
From the PA Sportswriters, which just had one all-state team in each class, it was Curwensville’s McGarry in Class 1A, Brookville’s Peterson in Class 2A and Clearfield defensive lineman Isaac Samsel in Class 3A.