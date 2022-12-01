All but two of the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone winter sports teams start their season this weekend.
Friday night, boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments at Brookville while the Brookville Raiders wrestlers head once again to Greenville for the Sheetz Kickoff Classic.
The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team and Brookville swimmers have the weekend off.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s openers:
BASKETBALL
Brookville hosts Tip-Off Tournaments
It’s a double-tournament setup as usual as both Brookville teams open Friday night with first-round games. The Lady Raiders open with North Clarion at 6 p.m. while the Raiders follow with Warren at 7:30 p.m. In earlier first-round matchups, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions face Clearfield at 3 p.m. while Union and Brockway square off in the other boys’ game at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule has the girls’ and boys’ consolations at 2 and 3:30 p.m. respectively. The girls’ final is 5:30 while the boys follow at 7:30.
The Raiders and Dragons have faced each other the past three finals — the 2020 COVID season not counted — with the Raiders beating Warren 64-58. Union beat Brockway, 51-32, in last year’s consolation game.
Warren, 14-9 last year, returns its top scorer in Parks Ordiway (13.7 ppg.). The Rovers were 7-15 last year with senior Alex Carlson (9.4 ppg.) their top returning scorer. Union’s Payton Johnston (12.5 ppg.) is the top returning scorer for the Knights, who were 12-10.
The Lady Raiders face a North Clarion squad that finished 21-6 last year. The She-Wolves feature preseason all-district selection Lily Homan, a junior who transferred from Venango Catholic in the offseason.
North Clarion has played in the last eight tournament finals, beating Brookville the past two times, including 51-21 last year. The She-Wolves have won four of the past five titles.
Clarion-Limestone faces a Clearfield team that finished 10-13. Junior Cayleigh Walker averaged 11.1 points per game, the top returning scorer on the the Lady Bison.
WRESTLING
Raiders head
to Greenville
Saturday, the Raiders have a five-match dual schedule with Brashear (9 a.m.), Youngsville (10:10 a.m.), Saegertown (11:20 a.m.), host Greenville (1:40 p.m.) and Sharpsville (2:50 p.m.).
Last year the Raiders went 5-0 at the Classic with wins over Saegertown (39-20) and Greenville (45-18).
It’s the 12th trip to the Classic for the Raiders, who are 49-6 there since their 2011 debut. They’ve won 14 of 15 duals the past three years, with a loss to Greenville in 2020.