NEW CASTLE — Clarion-Limestone scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning before relief pitcher Tommy Smith retired the side in order including a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the inning to help the Lions defeat the Union Area Scotties 8-5 Monday afternoon at Mike “Bubba” Kirkwood Field at Neshannock High School.
“It feels really good to get this win,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “We’re in the final eight so who knows when the last time that happened here. I’m just so proud of my guys for not giving up and the way they kept after things even after we gave up a couple leads.”
The 12-6 Lions, who won their second-ever state playoff game and first since beating Mount Union 4-2 in 2004, advanced to Thursday’s second round against Southern Fulton at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field starting at 4 p.m.
The top of the C-L order did the majority of the damage on offense collecting eight of the Lions’ 12 hits. Smith and Bryson Huwar each collected three hits with Huwar hitting a two-run triple while Smith also drove in a run. Logan Lutz added a pair of hits. Nick Aaron collected two hits with an RBI while Corbin Coulson and Kohen Kemmer each added one hit. Coulson drove in a run.
“Tommy had a couple big hits and Bryson had that nice hit in the eighth to drive in a couple runs,” said Todd Smith.
Neither Huwar nor Smith had their best command at times on the mound as the duo combined to hit seven Union Area batters.
Huwar started and worked the first five innings allowing three earned runs on five hits. He walked two, struck out 10, and hit five batters.
Smith earned the win working the final three innings allowing two runs, one earned on three hits. He issued one intentional walk, struck out three and hit two batters.
“I was proud how Bryson gave us that one more inning even though he got hurt a bit rounding first in the top of the inning,” said Coach Smith. “Tommy came in and did a really nice job. He kept his composure out there even though he didn’t get a couple of close calls. The whole team just seemed to step up when they had to today so I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Both teams stranded the bases loaded in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, C-L would break the ice with three runs in the top of the third.
Lutz and Smith each hit a single. Huwar drew a walk to load the bases. Jordan Hesdon then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Lutz. After a pop out to second base, Aaron and Coulson each delivered RBI singles to give C-L a 3-0 lead.
Union Area stranded runners on second and third in the bottom of the third before once again leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.
Huwar hit a long single in the top of the fifth as he suffered an injury returning to first base. After working with the athletic trainer the rest of the half inning, he came out to pitch in the bottom of the inning.
After a strikeout started the inning, Mark Stanley hit a solo home run over the center field fence to cut the lead to 3-1. After a fly out for the second out, Dayne Johnke hit a single. Shane Roper was hit by a pitch. A double steal put runners at second and third before a two-run single by Grayson Blakely tied the game 3-3.
C-L then scored a run after two outs in the sixth inning. A pop out to second and a single and caught stealing for the second out moved the Lions to the top of the order. Lutz drew a walk and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches. Tommy Smith delivered an RBI single giving the Lions a 4-3 lead.
Union Area would respond with a run in the bottom of the inning as Mike Gunn would double after one out, After the second out the Loins put Stanley on base with an intentional walk. Brennen Porter would single to load the bases. Johnke would then drive in a run as he was hit by a pitch to tie the game 4-4.
Hesdon led off the seventh with a walk. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jase Ferguson. Hesdon moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring when a ball was misplayed at shortstop on a grounder by Coulson for a 5-4 lead.
Blakely started the bottom of the seventh as he was hit by a pitch. He scored as the throw on Staub’s bunt single soared down the right field line. Staub was later thrown out at third on the play. A ground out and a strikeout ended the inning.
C-L would also take advantage of a wild throw in the top of the eighth as Kemmer drew a walk to start the inning. Lutz legged out a bunt single as Kemmer came all the way around to score on the wild throw attempting to get Lutz at first. Smith was intentionally walked ahead of the two-run triple by Huwar to give C-L the 8-5 lead.
Smith then retired Nick Vitale on a ball hit back to him on the mound. He then struck out Stanley and Porter to end the game.
“I thought we had the game a couple of times today, but we let it slip a bit,” said Todd Smith. “They weren’t the WPIAL champs for nothing as we knew they had a good team and they kept fighting like we were. It was a real good ball game between two really good teams.”
Gunn hit a single and double for Union Area while Stanley homered. Staub, Galmarini, Porter, Johnke, and Blakely all singled.
Staub suffered the loss allowing five runs, three earned in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits and four walks with no strikeouts.