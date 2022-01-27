ST. MARYS — Four pins and three forfeits helped propel the Brookville Raiders wrestling team to a 48-20 win at St. Marys Tuesday night.
The Raiders (14-2), ranked No. 9 in the latest papowerwrestling.com Class 2A Dual Meet rankings, got pins from Owen Reinsel over Jaden Wehler at 138 pounds, Jackson Zimmerman over Hunter Chillelli at 189, Bryce Rafferty over Ethan Ott at 215, and Porter Kahle to cap the night at heavyweight against Bryson Tucker.
The Raiders won two other non-bonus bouts as Logan Oakes edged Cole Neil, 4-3, at 120 and Kolton Griffin decisioned Isaac Dellaquilla, 9-2, at 160.
St. Marys (5-1), which forfeited at 113, 126 and 132 pounds, got bonus points in three of its four wins with pins from Aiden Beimel at 106 and Waylon Wehler at 172.
Beimel decked Chris Carroll in the opening bout at 106 while Wehler, ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 3A, pinned Easton Belfiore at 172. Both pins came in the first period.
At 145, Andrew Wolfanger ran up a 16-0 technical fall of Burke Fleming. Lane Dellaquilla’s 3-0 win over Carson Weaver at 160 got the Dutch were the other wins. Dellaquilla is the other Dutch state-ranked wrestler at No. 21 at 152.
Wehler’s win got the Dutch to within 30-20 with three bouts remaining before pins by Zimmerman, Rafferty and Kahle set the final score.
While papowerwrestling.com was likely updating its Class 2A rankings this week, the latest Raiders who were ranked had Jared Popson No. 20 at 113, Cole Householder No. 11 at 120, Reinsel No. 3 at 132, Brayden Kunselman No. 12 at 138, Zimmerman No. 8 at 189 and Rafferty Mp. 5 at 215.
The Raiders visit Punxsutawney Thursday. Next Tuesday, they’ll host both Johnsonburg and Ridgway. The District 9 Class 2A Dual Tournament is set for Feb. 5 in DuBois.
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Jan. 20
Brookville 48,
Curwensville 21
At Curwensville’s Patton Hall and similar to their win at St. Marys, the Raiders won the final three bouts of the match, two of them by pins in this one, to notch nearly the same score as they did against the Dutch.
Curwensville got to within 33-21 after Logan Aughenbaugh’s 6-3 decision over Carson Weaver at 152, but the Raiders took the final three bouts as Kolton Griffin decisioned Jarrett Anderson 7-2 at 160, Easton Belfiore pinned Chase Irwin the third period at 172 and Jackson Zimmerman decked Alex Shaffer in the first period at 189 to set the final.
The Raiders gave away a forfeit at 120, but got free sixes from the Tide at 113 and 126 pounds.
Other Raiders wins on the mat were Bryce Rafferty’s match-opening pin at 215, Caden Marshall’s pin of Grady Hoyt with one second left in the first period at heavyweight, Owen Reinsel’s pin of Ryder Kuklinskie at 132 and Brayden Kunselman’s 8-1 win over Nik Fegert at 138.