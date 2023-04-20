He was the first 53 years ago, but this time, Bob Shawkey would be last.
The date was April 15, 1976, and Yankee Stadium was re-opening after a two-year renovation project. They were back and it was time to celebrate.
“Welcome to the ballpark that they called The House that Ruth Built, from 1923 to 1973,” legendary public address announcer Bob Sheppard announced. “We welcome you all to re-live with us through this afternoon’s program some of the great moments in Yankee Stadium history, recaptured today by the presence of a host of renowned and distinguished guests.”
Sheppard went on to recognize a start-studded list of past stars or individuals who fell within the rich tradition of the most famous venue in American Sports.
First, it was Yankee legends Whitey Ford and Elston Howard along with Billy Martin, who was entering his second year as the Yankees manager. Sheppard noted Roy Campanella, the Dodgers catching legend, who was not at the Stadium that day.
Then it was a nod to college football and the 1946 showdown between No. 1 Army and No. 2 Notre Dame played at the Stadium and it finished in a scoreless tie. On to the NFL where the Stadium hosted the “Greatest Game Ever Played,” also known as the 1958 NFL Championship game won 23-17 in overtime by the Baltimore Colts over the New York Giants.
Sheppard bolted back to baseball again, announcing Don Larsen and Yogi Berra, the battery for the 1956 World Series perfect game tossed by Larsen.
Then it was time to acknowledge the “Luckiest Man” Lou Gehrig and his living widow Eleanor Gehrig before also recognizing Babe Ruth’s widow Claire and his two daughters Dorothy and Julia.
Joe Louis was there, too. The famous boxer who, on June 22, 1938, scored a knockout win over Max Scheming at the Stadium.
Mickey Mantle was introduced, then Joe DiMaggio.
A few other dignitaries were named, including former longtime radio announcer Mel Allen and then it was the teams set to play that day, the Minnesota Twins and the Yankees along with the umpires.
Shawkey, the Sigel native born in 1890, was recognized with five other players from the Yankees’ first World Series title team in 1923 — Whitey Witt, Joe Dugan, Waite Hoyt, Oscar Roettger and Hinkey Haines.
Former Yankee Bobby Richardson gave the invocation.
And then it was Shawkey’s turn.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, your attention please,” Sheppard announced. “For the historic first-ball ceremony, we’ll now span history by having Bob Shawkey who pitched in the opening game in 1923, deliver the ceremonial first pitch to today’s catcher, Thurman Munson. Ladies and Gentlemen, Bob Shawkey.”
Shawkey was last on a day that the Yankees beat the Twins 11-4, but he really was the first. It was Shawkey who threw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium, 100 years ago, on April 18, 1923.
Shawkey threw the first pitch, scored the first run and, along with his much more famous teammate in Ruth, led the Yankees to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox in front of a jam-packed Stadium.
A member of the mighty 1927 Yankees in his final season as a player, Shawkey retired as the franchise’s wins leader. He already was the wins leader when he got the ball for the Stadium opener in 1923, his ninth out of 13 seasons with the Yankees. With 168 of his 195 wins coming in a Yankees uniform, Shawkey was still No. 4 in 1976, the 53rd season at the Stadium that, up to that point, had housed 27 American League pennant winners and 20 World Series champions.
Shawkey still owned the single-game strikeout record of 15 he established at the end of the 1919 season, a mark he shared with Ford (15 in an extra-inning game in 1959) until Ron Guidry’s 18 against the Angels during his magical 1978 Cy Young campaign.
In 1920, Shawkey was nearby in the Yankees dugout at the Polo Grounds when teammate Carl Mays beaned Indians shortstop Ray Chapman with a pitch that wound up killing Chapman by the next day. Shawkey was on the mound two days later in a loss to the eventual World Series champion Indians.
Shawkey was signed by Hall of Fame manager Connie Mack and started his career with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1913. Two years later, he was sold to the Yankees and finished his career there, pitching under Hall of Fame manager Miller Huggins as the Yankees dynasty began to swing into powerful motion. Shawkey then replaced the deceased Huggins before the 1930 season, managing the Yankees one year before being relieved of yet another Hall of Fame manager Joe McCarthy. Despite a less than glorious ending as manager, Shawkey never left the Yankees family.
Shawkey was feet away from Lou Gehrig when he gave his “Luckiest Man” speech on July 4, 1939, standing in line facing Gehrig alongside his other 1927 Yankees teammates.
Shawkey appeared in several Old-Timers games made famous by the Yankees over the years. In 1952, he started for the “Old-Timers” and wound up giving up a sacrifice fly to Joe DiMaggio in his first appearance at an Old-Timers event the year after he retired.
Shawkey’s underrated career saw him as the opening-day pitcher for the Yankees four times, the only time that game was played at home was in 1923. The renovation opener as the ceremonial first-pitch thrower? Well, that struck a sentimental nerve for the 86-year-old Jefferson County native who was residing in Syracuse in a February of 1976 when Phil Pepe of the Daily News featured him in his column.
“That,” he told Pepe, “will be the highlight of my life.”
But it’d be hard to imagine anything that could’ve topped the original Yankee Stadium opener on a chilly day in April of 1923, the day that Babe Ruth christened it “The House that Ruth Built.”
THE YANKEES HADN’T PLAYED a game in their own stadium since leaving Hilltop Park after the 1912 season. From there, the Yankees moved to the Polo Grounds, renting from their National League counterpart Giants until the end of the 1922 season.
New ownership that took over the franchise in 1915, Jacob Rupert and Tillinghast L’Hommedieu Huston, and their drive to make their purchase a winning venture set things in the right direction.
Starting as the Highlanders in the American League’s first season in 1903, the Yankees (re-named in 1913), had just three winning seasons until going 80-74 in a fourth-place finish in 1916 in what turned out to be Shawkey’s best-ever season. He was one of the American League’s top pitchers, going 24-14 and leading the team with 276 2/3 innings pitched.
But the Yankees weren’t there yet, until the new ownership started to make moves to strengthen the team, hiring Huggins for the 1918 season and making a series of moves that culminated with the “trade of the century” when they acquired Ruth from the Red Sox prior to the 1920 season.
Meanwhile, relations between tenant and landlord became strained. The Yankees were paying Giants rent for their use of the Polo Grounds and in 1921, the rent was raised from $65,000 to $100,000, with an option for the 1922 season as well.
Rupert and Huston knew needed their own home and finally settled on a 10-acre piece of ground not far from the Polo Grounds in the Bronx. The state-of-the-art facility — only two sports venues in the country at the time were called stadiums with Griffith Stadium in Washington D.C. and Harvard Stadium in the Boston Area — was a mammoth spectacle by the time it was ready to debut in the spring of 2023. It cost about $2.5 million to build and 11 months of construction to complete the project.
On April 1, the New York Daily News published the first picture of the outside of the stadium, reporting that 45,000 cubic yards of earth was removed before 30,000 yards concrete was poured. Some 116,000 square feet of sod was transported from Long Island to cover the field surface with four miles of piping for railings and 600,000 lineal feet of lumber for the bleachers and concrete forms.
The size of the project for such a venue was unprecedented and the Daily News reported that 500 workmen were employed for the job.
On April 8, the Daily News reported “there still remains thousands of choice seats” to be sold and the plan is to “make opening day the biggest in baseball history.”
The Daily News also clarified that the Stadium was not a triple-decker, but a double-decker with a mezzanine.
Meanwhile, the Yankees were getting ready for the season down south. The AL champions the past two seasons, the Yankees twice lost in bitter World Series clashes with the hated Giants and their fiery manager John McGraw, getting swept in 1922 and losing a best-of-nine setup in 1921, 5-3.
In October of 1922, not long after the Yankees’ loss to the Giants, Shawkey’s name showed up in the Brookville American. He was back home where he was the guest of honor at an informal dinner held by boyhood buddy Dr. E. Wayne Wolford at the American Hotel.
“Asked about the recent world’s series when Bob’s Yankees were defeated, he said with a smile that he’d ‘rather not talk about it.’” the American reported. “Bob pitched but once in the series and then drew a tie at 3-3 in the 10th, the best showing any Yank made. He said that Babe Ruth’s future was ‘all up to him,’ and that he thought Babe had a ‘whole lot of good left.’
“Strange to say, Bob looks like his picture. Therefore, his keen eyes, clear complexion and long fingers are noticeable. His name might well be Stocky, for he is all of that. His father, John, of near Sigel, was at the dinner and ate just as many waffles as the rest. But, between bites, no doubt he pictured the diamond with 50 or 60 thousand pairs of eyes gazing upon his own Bob.”
Shawkey was right about Ruth, who suffered through paltry 2-for-17 performance at the plate earlier that fall in the Series loss to the Giants. They’d get their first World Series title in the first season at Yankee Stadium.
On their way back north out of spring training from New Orleans, the Yankees played several exhibition games against Brooklyn, then called the Robins, named for their manager Wilbert Robinson.
Shawkey threw five innings in a 9-4 win over the Robins in Monroe, La., on April 5. In the April 8 edition, the Daily News reported the Columbia University pitcher Lou Gehrig tossed a five-hitter in a 15-5 win over City College. Gehrig wasn’t Yankees property yet, of course, but he soon would be. On the same day the Yankees opened the Stadium on April 18, elsewhere Gehrig struck out 17 batters in a Columbia loss. The Yankees signed him 11 days later.
Also on April 8, the Yankees routed the Robins 14-1 in Fort Worth, Tex., as Ruth “poled one, the likes of which never has seen on this field. Some fellows have hit the ball into the far right field stands, but Babe simply knocked it clear over the roof of the thing and away out into some distant fields.”
Shawkey and future hall of fame pitching teammate Herb Pennock each threw with Shawkey, giving up three hits in three innings. “It looks like both of those boys are ready to face the enemy in a real battle,” the Daily News mentioned.
Concern over the health of shortstop Everett Scott, who had played in 986 straight games, was reported in the April 14 edition. He twisted his ankle in an exhibition game in Springfield, Mo., the day before and Huggins wasn’t optimistic he’d be ready to go. Scott would be, as it turned out.
More updates on opening day were giving on April 15. “Gov. Smith, Mayor Hylan and Baseball Commissioner Landis and many other persons of nationwide prominence have accepted invitations at attend next Wednesday’s opening against the Red Sox. … The work of fitting massive stands for the first game has been completed and the field is in good trim … Business Manager Edward G. Barrow will have 36 ticket windows and 40 turnstiles in operation. The gates will open at noon and an hour later, the Seventh Regiment Band will start its music program. … AL president Ban Johnson, NL president John Heydler and other notables of the baseball world will be in attendance.”
Big numbers were presumed.
“Indications point to the largest crowd in the long history of baseball openings,” the Daily News stated. “No opening has touched over 40,000 while the Yankees can take care of close to 70,000 fans. More than 40,000 unreserved seats in the big three-tier grandstand and bleachers won’t go on sale until the day of the game.”
Despite two straight AL titles, noted national baseball writer Hugh Fullerton picked the Yankees to finish third in a tie with the A’s, behind the St. Louis Browns and Detroit Tigers with the Giants beating the Pirates by five games in the NL. The Browns hounded the Yankees until the end of the 1922 season with the Yankees edging them by just one game.
Shawkey, now 32, with 78 wins over the past four seasons, was once again expected to be a key arm on the team’s pitching staff. The Yankees made many moves to transform themselves into a contender, but never strayed from the steady Shawkey who was coming off a 20-12 1922 season.
“The same pitchers who carried the team through a year ago will have to do it again, namely, Bob Shawkey, Joe Bush and Waite Hoyt. The latter acts as if he might do better than in 1922. Shawkey and Bush can hardly be expected to do any better. Carl Mays may step out and do a lot of business,” the Daily News surmised. It also mentioned the key addition of Pennock, who was obtained in yet another trade with the Red Sox.
OPENING DAY, 1923 — Rewarded with the opening-day start at their new home, Shawkey was excited to toe the rubber for the first time, staring at a grandstand that rose over 100 feet above home plate. Nothing would’ve been as imposing as that for a player who straddled the Dead Ball and Live Ball eras.
“The most amazing thing about it is there was steel all over the place when we went to training camp that spring, but when we got back, everything was all finished,” Shawkey said in a 1975 story that ran in the Ellensburg (Wash.) Daily Record. “The field looked smooth as a lawn. It was beautiful. We had played in the Polo Grounds before and we had some big crowds there, but never anything like the one we had the day Yankee Stadium opened.
“We saw that beautiful new stadium and it gave everybody more ambition to hustle. You could still smell the fresh paint.”
The day sounded like a typical mid-April good day in the northeastern part of the country, a breezy and raw 49 degrees. The attendance was originally announced as 74,217, but was really about 60,000 with another 20,000 or so turned away. Either way, it was the largest attended game in the history of Major League baseball and they could all see Shawkey from afar, thanks to his trademark red undershirt.
Shawkey’s mound foe was the 6-foot-3 right-hander Howard Ehmke, a well-traveled 29-year-old right-hander who threw for 15 seasons with four teams (career record 166-166), was in his first season with the Red Sox and starting what would be his only 20-win season for a squad that lost 91 games.
“There was a steady, mountainous roar in the place as game time approached,” Robert Weintraub wrote in The House that Ruth Built: A New Stadium, the First Yankees Championship and the Redemption of 1923. “It was as though a tsunami were rolling up the Harlem River. The players could hardly hear themselves think.
“‘It was like a battleship cannonade,’” said Shawkey, who had served in the navy in World War 1 leading people to nickname him “Bob the Gob.”
THE GAME — Shawkey retired the Red Sox in order in the first inning after all the pre-game ceremonies came to a close, including the playing of the Star Spangled Banner by the 7th Regiment Band headed by John Philip Sousa.
“Shawkey, twirling his red-sleeved arms, pitched ball one to (Fewster),” the New York Times reported.
Shawkey started his red-sleeve attire habit years before the Stadium opener. There’s at least one reference to his red sleeves during the 1916 season. The New York Evening Post in 1924 hinted at a Shawkey superstition.
“Bob Shawkey and his red flannel shirt have become bywords in the American League, together with the story of the red flannel shirt,” the Post wrote. “It seems that Bob, in the midst of a losing slump several years ago, lost his shirt and had to use a red flannel one which he found about the club house. His losing streak broke that afternoon and since that day, the big right-hander has always worked with red sleeves showing beneath his uniform.”
Fewster grounded out to Everett Scott at shortstop and he fired to Wally Pipp at first base for the first out of the first game at the Stadium. Shawkey struck out Shano Collins looking then got Camp Skinner to ground out to Aaron Ward at second base.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Shawkey wasn’t an overpowering presence on the hill, but considered a smart pitcher who had a book on all the hitters, doing his homework.
“Shawkey broke into the League as a speed ball pitcher with a world of stuff, but changing conditions brought about a complete readjustment of his hurling methods and he is now generally considered a curve ball pitcher,” Baseball Magazine wrote later in 1926.
J.E. Wray’s “How to Pitch” book in 1928: “Shawkey has the hardest arm motion of any major league pitcher. He puts all his body from his waist up into his pitching motion and twists himself on his pivot foot long before he lets the ball get away. The result is a very wide curve that is hard to bat, especially when Shawkey has a good day and his speed is at its highest development. His delivery is not advised for a young pitcher to copy, although his finger positions are all right.”
The Yankees also went down in order to Ehmke in the first inning. Whitey Witt and Joe Dugan — he and Shawkey were the only holdover players from the pre-Rupert/Huston days — both grounded out to shortstop and Ruth in his first at-bat in his “House” flew out to short right field, near the foul line.
The dimensions of the original Yankee Stadium outfield: 257 feet to left field, 258 feet to right and dead-center field approximately 500 feet away along with a deep power alley to left-center field.
In the top of the second, Shawkey got Joe Harris to ground out to Scott at shortstop, then gave up a single to short left-center field to George Burns. However, Burns was thrown out trying to steal second by Wally Schang. Shawkey finished the inning by getting Norm McMillan to pop out to second.
Ehmke kept pace in the bottom of the second, retiring Pipp, Bob Meusel and Shang on two groundouts and a foulout to third. Shawkey made it eight of nine by retiring the side in order in the top of the third with a flyout by Howie Shanks, lineout by Al DeVormer and a groundout to second from his mound foe Ehmke.
Shawkey got involved in the first and deciding runs of the game in the bottom of the third. Ward singled on a ground ball through the left side and moved to second on Scott’s sacrifice bunt.
Bouncing an Ehmke pitch back to the mound, Shawkey reached on a fielder’s choice and actually made it to second while Ward was caught in a rundown between second and third for the second out. Ehmke walked Witt and then Dugan singled to right to drive in Shawkey for the Stadium’s first run.
Then came Ruth, who delivered his three-run homer. The Daily News:
“The ‘Babe’ in the third inning dedicated the new Yankee home with a four-base drive into the right field bleachers with two mates on. … If the game had been rehearsed it couldn’t have been staged better. It was first of all, the grand opening of the stadium. The biggest crowd of all time was there. The “Babe” came up in the third inning with two men on, and regardless of apparent batting slump in the spring series, he slammed one into the distant right field bleachers.
“Babe has hit some resounding home runs during his career, but never did he drive a ball into the bleachers with more power behind it than the one he swatted on the epochal occasion of the opening of his new home. He showed that it could be done and there were about 65,000 fans who let loose with an old-time cheer when the blow was struck.”
The New York Times version:
“The ball came in slowly, but it went out quite rapidly, rising on a line and then dipping suddenly from the force behind it. It struck well inside the foul line, eight or 10 rows above the low railing in front of the bleachers, and as Ruth circled the bases, he received probably the greatest ovation of his career. The biggest crowd in baseball history rose to its feet and let loose the biggest shout in baseball history. Ruth, jogging over the home plate, grinned broadly, lifted his cap at arm’s length and waved it at the multitude.”
Mind you, Ruth had his three World Series titles in a four-year stretch with the Red Sox from 1915 to 1918, but he hadn’t delivered yet for the Yankees, including the miserable 1922 World Series.
“The Babe was on trial and he knew it better than anybody else,” the Times wrote.
Back on the mound with a 4-0 lead, Shawkey sent the Red Sox down in order in the fourth, Fewster a flyout to right, Collins grounding out to second and Skinner popping out to Scott at shortstop.
The Yankees failed to score in the fourth despite doubles by Meusel and Scott. Two runners were nailed on the bases, thwarting insurance runs.
Shawkey worked around a two-base Ruth error after he dropped Harris’ fly ball to short right to start the inning, getting two strikeouts and a groundout to first by DeVormer to end the inning.
Shawkey struck out to start the bottom of the fifth as the Yankees stranded two more runners with Ehmke walking Ruth with two outs before getting Pipp to pop out to end the inning.
Ehmke singled off Shawkey to start the sixth, but Shawkey retired the next three batters and Ehmke retired the side in the bottom of the inning.
Finally scoring off Shawkey in the seventh. Burns walked with one out and came home on McMillan’s triple to deep right-center field. Shawkey held it from there, whiffing Shanks and getting DeVormer to ground out to third to end the rally.
Shawkey singled himself with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but went nowhere as Ehmke struck out Witt and Dugan — two Shawkey teammates who’d be with him 53 years later at the Stadium — to end the inning.
Shawkey hit Fewster with a pitch with one out in the eighth, but induced a double play groundout from Collins to end the inning. Red Sox reliever Curt Fullerton pitched around Ruth again in the bottom of the inning and retired the next three batters.
Then in the ninth, Shawkey was efficient as he got Skinner to line to center and Harris to fly to right before striking out Burns — a future AL MVP in 1926 with Cleveland — to end the inaugural game at Yankee Stadium.
The Daily News gave Shawkey props for his effort:
“Old Bob Shawkey was a swell pitcher. During the whole ball game he gave the Red Sox exactly three hits. One of the three was a corking triple to right center in the seventh by McMillan, a former Yankee player. A man was on first at the time. That blow sent home the only run. George Burns got a single in the second and Ehmke punched a single in the sixth.
“No other member of the invading party was able to connect with the veteran Yankee slab artist. In five of the nine innings, he set the boys down three in a row. Old Bob seemed to have something on the ball. He had control, too. Only two men walked. He also had clean cut support from his mates. The only error made was charged to “Babe” Ruth himself when he muffed a fly ball in the start of the fifth inning. It proved to be harmless.”
FIRST OF 27 — The new Stadium might’ve given the Yankees all the momentum and inspiration they needed to Shawkey was one of five strong starters on the staff with future Hall of Famers Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock, Sad Sam Jones and Bullet Joe Bush all over 230 innings pitched.
Amazingly, Huggins used just three other pitchers all season and the staff led the American League in ERA (3.62) and complete games (101). And in what is a telling number about the era, the Yankees also led the AL in strikeouts with 506, or just over 3.3 per game.
The Yankees took over first place for good on May 5 and built their lead to as many as 18 1/2 games in the final weeks of the season, finishing 98-54, 16 games ahead of the Detroit Tigers. And since there was just a two-league, eight-team setup, it was on to the World Series against, once again, the hated Giants.
The Giants won two of the first three games, 5-4 in Game 1 and 1-0 in Game 3. In a pivotal Game 4 at the Polo Grounds, Shawkey got the start and took an 8-0 shutout into the eighth inning before tiring. In his only postseason win in five starts and eight appearances over five different World Series, Shawkey’s line was 7 2/3 innings, 12 hits, three runs, four walks and two strikeouts. His former A’s teammate Pennock came in and finished things out for a save.
The Yankees won the next two games as well to clinch the Series in six games, 8-1 and then 6-4 in Game 6 at the Polo Grounds as Pennock won his second game. The Yankees were World Series champs, the first of 27.
AFTER 1923 — Shawkey’s best years were behind him, but he stayed on the staff through 1927. While the Yankees finally broke through for their first title in 1923, things were not settled in the club house as the team was far from accepting of Huggins’ leadership. It all came to a head in 1925 when the Yankees slipped to 69-85 and seventh place out of eight teams in 1925 as the Senators once again won the American League title before losing to the Pirates in the World Series in seven games.
Shawkey, with just two more seasons ahead, slipped to 6-14 with a 4.11 ERA in 186 innings. And despite rookie first baseman Lou Gehrig emerging on the scene, the season was a forgettable one as Ruth was limited to 98 games and a lowly .290 average with just 25 homers.
In August, Huggins suspended and fined Ruth $5,000 for insubordination with the backing of the front office and now the sole owner Rupert for insubordination. Shawkey claims to have been the only other player in the clubhouse in St. Louis when the Huggins/Ruth showdown led to the fine occurred.
“I got dressed and I started to go out to the field and Babe’s locker was right next to the door where you come in and Hugg was on the bench and wanted me to sit down and talk to him,” Shawkey said in a in a recorded interview (available on Shawkey’s wikipedia page) with baseball historian Eugene Murdock in 1975. “In comes Babe and he turns around and hangs his coat up in the locker and Hugg turns around and told Babe ‘You don’t need to put on your uniform today. You’re suspended and fined $5,000. The secretary has your ticket back to New York.”
The Ruth-Huggins standoff went on and Huggins promised Ruth would thank him for what he was doing and he would beg him to get back in the ball game.
Huggins turned out to be right, thanks largely to support from management, and it turned out to be a massive turning point in the franchise’s direction from carousing malcontents to a powerful machine, although Ruth would always have his quirks.
“He just like a kid,” Shawkey said of Ruth. “And he called everyone kid because he couldn’t remember their names.”
The Yankees were back on top in 1926 and met the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. Shawkey, now 35, was 8-7 with a 3.62 ERA in just over 100 innings during the season, but he got the ball to start Game 6 with the Yankees leading the best-of-seven Series, 3-2. It didn’t go well against opposing pitcher and eventual Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland “Pete” Alexander as Shawkey yielded seven runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in a 10-2 loss.
One day later, Alexander famously entered the game in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs and the Cardinals clinging to a 3-2 lead and struck out Tony Lazzeri. Then in the ninth inning in the rarest of endings, Alexander walked Ruth with two outs and Ruth was caught stealing to end the Series.
In 1927, the Yankees returned with a vengeance with a roster/lineup dubbed Murderer’s Row and won 110 games, taking the American League pennant by 19 games over the A’s then sweeping the Pirates in the Series. Shawkey, at 36, pitched in just 19 games and went 2-3 with a 2.89 ERA during the season, but saw no action in the World Series.
However, Shawkey’s keen pitching mind pointed to a future in managing, coaching and scouting. In the Yankees’ 6-2 win over the Pirates at Forbes Field in Game 2, Shawkey, like he’d been doing a lot during his final season, working as a psuedo pitching coach, helped pitcher George Pipgras navigate through a more than credible Pirates lineup.
In the Murdock interview, Shawkey recalled going over the lineup with Pipgras before game. And after Pipgras finished his seven-hitter, he remarked to the newspaper reporters around him:
“I didn’t pitch the game, Shawkey did,” Shawkey remembered Pipgras saying, tipping his cap to his veteran teammate.