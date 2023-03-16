GENEVA, Ohio — While the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships got under way with preliminary races on Wednesday at Bucknell University, last weekend’s trip to the Pennsylvania YMCA West District meet at the SPIRE Institute in Ohio yielded another round of state qualifiers.
As it went for Raiders swimmers Brody Barto and Patrick Young at the PIAA level, so it did for them representing the Barracudas swimming team. Both qualified for the YMCA State Championships March 24-26 at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown, W.V.
For Raiders’ Barto and Young, along with the Lady Raiders’ 200-yard medley relay of Madeline Golier, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus and Kerrigan Swartz, preliminaries at the PIAA Championships began Wednesday morning at Bucknell University.
At the YMCA meet with a top-six district meet finish or a wild-card time that could qualify for states, Young qualified for at least four events in the boys’ 15-to-21-year-old division, his best being a runner-up finish in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:07.59. Other top-six finishes included a third in the 100 breaststroke, fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 freestyle. Young also was seventh in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
Barto, also in 15-21 age group, qualified for states in the 500 freestyle, placing fifth with a time of 5:13.57. He was also 12th in the 200 IM, 18th in the 50 freestyle, 22nd in the 100 freestyle and 31st in the 100 breaststroke.
Other YMCA top-12 or podium finishers and their other events at districts:
— In the boys’ 11-12 division, Bridger Afton was 12th in the 100 breaststroke, 44th in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 50 breaststroke.
— In the boys’ 13-14 division, Kevin Young was 28th in the 50 freestyle, 13th in the 200 freestyle, 12th in the 200 IM, 23rd in the 100 freestyle and 17th in the 100 backstroke.
— The boys’ 13-14 freestyle relay of Ellis Reynolds, Eli DeVallance, Luke Fiscus and Kevin Young was 11th in 2:04.35.
— The girls’ 15-21 400 freestyle relay of Fiscus, Violet Harper, Adell Doty and Kerrigan Swartz finished 12th.
Other swimmers who qualified and competed at districts were Atticus Reynolds, Seth Welsh, Holt Emery, Addilyn Gumpher, Makayla Clinger, Ali Riley, Doolittle, Claire DeVallance, MacKenzie Jacobson and Casey Riley.