ST. MARYS — Two more D9 titles for junior Patrick Young and an unlikely swim for gold from senior Brody Barto highlighted the weekend for the Brookville Raiders at the District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships last weekend at St. Marys Area High School.
Young continued his dominating season with D9 title swims in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke while Barto won the 200 individual medley to punch his ticket to states.
Barto and Young head to the PIAA Championships scheduled for March 15-16 at Bucknell University.
Young, a junior from North Clarion which is part of Brookville’s co-operative program that also includes Clarion, added to his extensive resume of success that now includes seven D9 titles, five individual and two relays. Last year, he won the 50 and 100 freestyles and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
“Patrick never ceases to amaze us with his performances,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “It’s ironic that he joined the team as a freshman whose specialty was freestyle sprints, and now he is winning districts in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke, and breaking meet records and pool records in those events across the district.”
Young’s winning times that included a meet-record 51.74 in the butterfly and 59.18 in the breaststroke has him seeded ninth in both events at states, which makes medaling with a top-eight finish very possible.
“The wild card with Patrick looking on to states is that he is so new to these events, it’s not out of the question for him to show up at Bucknell and drop a nice chunk of time,” Doolittle said. “With a lot of swimming events, we talk about tenths of a second or hundredths of a second. It’s not out of the question for Patrick to continue to see significant time drops, which would make a solid placing at states a good reality.”
Entering the season with an injured shoulder from soccer season, Barto’s prospects for a golden postseason seemed dim. He made the trip to states in the Raiders’ state-qualifying relays in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle last year, but he wasn’t healthy early.
“I didn’t start to swim until Christmas break and I definitely didn’t think of a district title in the IM because that wasn’t my event, but throughout the season, it became clear that was my best chance at a district title,” said Barto, who mostly raced in the freestyles in past season.
He went into district seeded No. 2 in the IM with a season-best time of 2:14.25. He blew that up with a winning time of 2:11.35. Clearfield’s Connor Morgan was seeded first at 2:13.39. Both cut significant time off their seeds, but it was Barto that edged Morgan for the title, 2:11.35 to 2:11.39.
“I went into the race thinking it was going to be competitive and it was going to be me or Connor and he was going to absolutely dog me or it was going to come down to the touch and that’s exactly what it came down to,” Barto said.
Just before the start of the IM final, Barto assisted Morgan with adjusting a faulty starting block rather than focus more on his own start and let someone else help his rival, a rather sportsmanship move from Doolittle’s classy senior.
“I can’t say enough about the swimming career that Brody has had, or what it has meant for me to be his coach,” Doolittle said. “I really racked my brain ever since last season ended to try to find an event where he could end his high school career as a district champion and move on to states. He is incredibly versatile and could have had a shot at many different events, but we had to decide where the best bet was.
“Ironically, we thought that the 500 was his strength, and then (Moniteau’s Mason Birckbichler) just came out of nowhere. We hadn’t seen him all season,” Doolittle continued. “The 200 IM was a real long shot, and then that’s where Brody ended up having a spectacular race, a huge time drop, and was able to pull out an amazing victory by .04 seconds.”
Barto was third in the 500 freestyle in 5:24, just over 3.5 seconds off his seeded time, with Birckbichler winning in 5:16. Clearfield’s Landyn Rankin was second in 5:23.19.
“I went out way too fast,” Barto said.
Barto and Young joined Henry May and Daniel Turner on the fourth-place 200 medley relay and it was Young, Barto, Turner and Brady Means placed third in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Raiders finished fourth in the team standings with 174 points, placing behind Clearfield (316), DuBois (221) and Bradford (185). Also for the Raiders from point-scorers at districts:
— May was sixth in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 freestyle.
— Turner finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 50 freestyle.
— Means added a ninth in the 500 freestyle and 11 in the 200 freestyle.
— The 200 freestyle relay of May, Means, Egan Dennison and Sergio Sotillo finished fifth.
— Sotillo added a fourth in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.