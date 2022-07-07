READING — Leading a pack of Brookville wrestling club wrestlers at the annual USA Wrestling Pennsylvania Freestyle/Greco Roman Championships at Alvernia College earlier this month, Jackson Zimmerman and Cole Householder earned trips to this year’s Fargo Nationals.
In the Junior Division (18-and-under) at 195 pounds, Zimmerman won the Greco Roman title while finishing third in Freestyle. Householder, in the Cadet (16-and-under) Division, finished third in both Greco Roman and Freestyle.
This year’s U.S. Marine Corps Fargo Nationals is July 15-22 at the FargoDome in Fargo, N.D.
Zimmerman went 3-1 in a round-robin setup in winning his Greco Roman crown while he went 3-1 in Freestyle, beating Fayetteville’s Aiden Hight by an 11-0 technical fall in the consolation final.
Householder was busy in both of his brackets. In Greco Roman, he went 4-1 with an 8-0 technical fall over Nazareth’s Colin Marano in the third-place bout. In Freestyle, Householder finished 5-1 with a 15-0 technical fall over Hayden Andrus of East Berlin in the third-place bout.